Port of Spain woman detained for stealing books worth $2,150.65

Trinidad and Tobago: The police service department of the Twin Island Federation shared the details of a stealing case in a bookstore in Port of Spain. The police officer detained a 33-year-old female suspect in relation to the case who was caught red-handed while committing the crime during the daytime on Saturday, 20 July, around 01:50 pm.

The suspect woman was held from the bookstore in Port of Spain stealing books valued at more than two thousand dollars. The details, like the name of the woman in her early thirties and her residence, are not disclosed by the police authority for now.

As per the revealed information about the Port of Spain stealing case, the woman was held by the on-duty police officers who were on patrol in the locality. The incident of the woman stealing books took place in the bookstore located in the region along the vicinity of Henry Street in the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.

It is mentioned that the woman entered the bookstore as a normal customer, but suddenly, she was observed by the staff of the bookstore involved in some suspicious activity. It was revealed that the suspected woman was stealing merchandise. The woman was carrying a bag with her in which she placed all the stolen books.

However, the act of stealing from the bookstore of Port of Spain, as the lady was caught while making an attempt to evade detection. Straight after, the security guard of the bookstore went to inform the police officers about the criminal act. It was at nearly 01:50 pm on the day when Sergeant Joseph was on patrol and was approached by the security guard.

Immediately, the officer available in the locality took action and arrived at the bookstore along with the security guard. On the site, the responding officer executed the inquiry and took the note of the situation. Straight after, the suspect was also questioned by the officers during which the the woman accepted her offence.

The officer at the site from Port of Spain City Police took control of the case of stealing in bookstore and found that the book which were attempted to be stolen was of total value 2,150.65 dollars. The suspected woman was instantly taken under custody and was taken to the Port of Spain City Police Headquarters. The matter is under investigation now.