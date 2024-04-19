Wounded Cedros farmer survives shooting attack

A farmer survived shooting attack while suffering wounds by a masked man at his home in Cedros on the evening of Wednesday, 17 April.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man survived a shooting attack while suffering wounds by a masked man at his home in Cedros on the evening of Wednesday, 17 April, around 6:00 pm. The injured victim of the shooting attack was identified as a 36-year-old man, who do farming in his field of occupation.

The incident took place like as per the sources, when the victim farmer heard a s sound knocking at the door while he was at home in Cedros, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad. It was nearly 6:00 pm in the evening, when the farmer responded to the knocking and tried to identify the visitor.

It is said that the man before opening the main door directly preferred to have knowledge about the visitor. The farmer walked and peeked through the window. Outside his home, he spotted a suspicious unknown man whose face was covered with a mask to hide his real identity.

It is also mentioned that the suspect was wearing an orange coverall and carrying a lethal weapon in his hand which was a shotgun. The sources say that the farmer assumed the man to be a hunter and went outside instead of staying inside.

The farmer went out to the response to the knock by the suspect at his door. The farmer asks the masked man that for what he is at the place and what is is hunting for. In response to the questions by the farmer, the suspect pointed his shotgun in the direction of the man and launched the firing on him.

The immediate attack of Cedros shooting left the farmer wounded with the gunshot fired by the suspect on the right side of the waist of the victim farmer. Instantly, the farmer realised the intentions of the suspect, and in response to the shooting attack, the farmer ran inside his Cedros house.

After coming back inside the house to get shelter in the process of saving his life, the victim farmer locked the door and straight after raised an alarm to get help. The masked suspect subsequently fled from the place after shooting at the farmer.

The incident was also noticed by the relatives of the farmer in the house who went for the rescue of the injured victim. The injured farmer of the Cedros shooting attack was transferred to the Point Fortin Hospital for treatment.

The victim farmer was treated for his injuries in the attack after which he was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further medical attention. The police department was involved in the case in response to which a team of officers started with the investigation.