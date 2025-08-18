Trinidad: Woman Unknowingly Gives Still Birth in hotel, Baby Found Dead in Toilet

Around 1 pm, the woman experienced severe abdominal pain, went to the bathroom, and felt a sudden ‘flushing out’ from her body.

Trinidad: A tragic incident unfolded at the Centre of Excellence on Saturday, August 16th,2025 in Trinidad, when a 20-year-old woman unexpectedly delivered a baby in a hotel bathroom, unaware that she was pregnant.

According to reports, the woman began experiencing severe abdominal pain at around 1:00 pm and went to the bathroom and felt a sudden ‘Flushing out’ from her body. Security personnel at the hotel discovered that she had delivered a baby, which was found in a toilet bowl.

Emergency services were immediately contacted, but no ambulance arrived at the scene. Hotel security has also advised the woman to not touch anything, while her relatives immediately took her back to the hospital.

Doctors at the hospital admitted her for treatment, while her infant was weighed in to about 3100 grams. Medical staff also confirmed that the baby’s neck was wrapped with the umbilical cord, and the child showed signs of distress, including covered in meconium. It was also revealed that the infant had remained in the toilet bowl for more than two hours before being removed.

The baby was officially pronounced dead by the doctors. The woman was questioned following the incident to which she confirmed that she was unaware if she was pregnant, citing regular menstrual cycles. Doctors also further noted that she appeared confused and possibly had diminished cognitive capacity.

Investigations ongoing

The infant’s body was also sent to the hospital mortuary for an autopsy. Police officials are however investigating the incident to find more updates related to the story.

