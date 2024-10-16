Controversy erupts over video featuring British Actor Jacob Scipio’s visit to Guyana

According to sources, the video was the work of prominent filmmaker John Greene and was a paid promotion by the Guyana Tourism Authority.

According to sources, the video was the work of prominent filmmaker John Greene and was a paid promotion by the Guyana Tourism Authority. The video was then published on the Facebook page of Gordon Mosley’s and also gained widespread recognition.

Subsequently, as the post was uploaded on the page, Stacy Rahaman reported the post to Facebook for copyright infringement under the name Zach Scipio (brother of Jacob Scipio).

As the news went viral on social media, Stacy allegedly put out a message for her actions stating that she realized her mistake and would withdraw the complaint from Facebook. She highlighted that she hadn’t watched the video prior to it being posted.

JACOB SCIPIO’S VISIT TO GUYANA WAS SPONSORED

Stacy Rahaman also noted that she was the sole fundraiser for Jacob’s visit to Guyana, however, her actions are making rounds over social media as users are stating their unbiased and mixed opinions.

One of these users, Eileen De La Cruz on social media that she lost all respect for Stacy following this incident.

“I always admire Gordon for his professionalism in doing his job unlike some wanna-be promoter I lost all respect for her for doing this. it's ridiculous and sometimes we as a country we allow people to get away with their wrong why don't the tourism authority ban her from doing anything on their behalf thereafter,” the user wrote on Facebook.

Another user named Vishan Gildhary stated his views in a humourous tone as he wrote, “Jacob only came for a nice vacation in Guyana, and look how people fighting for the video. Man probably saying he ain't coming back here at all.”

NETIZENS REACT ON JACOB SCIPIO’S SPONSORED VISIT

However, many users on social media are also raising concerns over the fact that Jacob’s visit was sponsored. A user named Gomatie Marissa stated her detail views in a social media post.

“This might be an unpopular opinion but when Jacob Scipio said he came back to Guyana to explore his roots and see where his family originated from, I never thought that his trip was sponsored,” she said.

She further stated that the way the trip was presented to the audience it didn’t seem to be sponsored and she thought that Jacob Scipio genuinely visited Guyana. “But it seems to me if he was never offered the trip, he wouldn't have made the journey, though he has the resources to,” the user added.

While highlighting her views the social media user said that these strategies should not be considered for tourism promotion.

“I know how tourism works but why, as a nation, do we always bend over backward to roll out the red carpet for people who left these shores long ago and have shown little interest in returning, while the everyday Guyanese who want to explore their homeland are faced with exorbitant costs? I don't want my tax dollars being spent to bring and fete anyone who chose to leave Guyana and didn't even turn back to bat an eyelid,” the user wrote in her social media post.

Several other users supported the argument as one of them wrote, “Very good point. But do you know he was not the first person that was brought? And there are others in line.”

Notably, Jacob Scipio recently paid a visit to Guyana where he visited his family home and many other tourist destinations on the island. He was seen spending time with his family and the visit Guyana authorities shared several glimpses of his visit.

However, this family visit which was all meant to cherish Jacob Scipio’s Guyanese roots has now taken a controversial turn.

