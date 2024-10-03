Premier Mark Brantley calls this place as his source of inspiration

Premier Mark Brantley shared his moments on social media, where he was seen enjoying his time at the café.

Nevis: Premier Mark Brantley has recently shared his source of inspiration, revealing that Café Des Artes in Charlestown is a place for his solace. Situated at the historic place where American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton was born, Premier Brantley describes the café as a peaceful retreat for inner peace.

He shared his moments on social media, where he was seen enjoying his time at the café and described the surroundings in the café as “an oasis which soothes the soul.” Premier Mark Brantley said that whenever he needs to get motivated, he visits the café and has a coffee there to have a moment to reflect and get inspired.

The Café Des Artes is notably situated in Bay Front on the main street in Charlestown and is successfully run by Elizabeth Smith. The Café offers a unique experience with its colourful and vibrant atmosphere.

The beautiful natural landscaping at the Café further creates an inspiring atmosphere for ideas to bloom and creativity to grow. The Café, apart from a unique ambience, also offers a delicious assortment of delicacies, providing a soothing experience.

Premier Mark Brantley's description of this Café as a source of inspiration truly justifies its beauty. The Premier was seen enjoying his moments, soaking in the natural beauty and experiencing inner peace.

Premier Brantley, often pays visits to construction sites and takes updates about all the ongoing developments across the island. He recently visited the construction site of the Nevisian Sunset project and also conducted a cleanup drive at Gallows Bay.

He participated in the event to encourage the citizens to keep their surroundings clean to maintain a healthy atmosphere. Following these projects or his hectic schedule, he might have wished to relax for a bit, so he went to the Café Des Artes to reflect and energize.

As he shared a glimpse of his visit at the café on his official Facebook post, citizens are hailing the Premier to enjoy his moments.

Richard Mestier a Facebook user said, “Lots of good energy coming from there, God Bless!”

Another user named Logan Beach highlighted the importance of this visit as he wrote, “There are times when a quiet reflection recharges one's soul.”

In regard to this comment, Premier Brantley replied to the user “So True,” highlighting the visit to be crucial.