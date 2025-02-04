Kanye expresses pride over wife’s naked appearance, says ‘We Beat the Grammys’

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are indeed the most searched persons after the Grammy 2025, but for all wrong reasons. However, the American Rapper seems to be proud of his wife’s appearance at the red carpet as he shared a series of stories on his Instagram expressing the same.

Kanye and Bianca entered the red carpet of the music industry's most cherished platform in simple black outfits. However, the situation turned bizarre after Bianca, Kanye’s wife removed her heavy black fur coat to reveal a transparent dress, out of which everybody part of Bianca was visible.

Bianca Censori, opted not to wear any undergarments as well which made her seem like a newborn baby. She posed to the camera, while Kanye stood still beside her. The couple was then asked to leave the event for the inappropriate dressing sense; however, this move has undoubtedly sparked not just criticism to their way, but had helped them gain fame and be in the headlines.

However, Kanye West, who was formerly married to Kim Kardashian shared a series of Instagram stories expressing his pride over what happened at the Red Carpet. The American Rapper first shared stats of Google Trends, which showed that Bianca Censori Grammys was the most searched keyword even more than Grammy Winners 2025.

In another story he shared, Bianca Censori was again topping the charts, however others at the Grammys followed her. He then shared a video clip of Bianca, wearing a bodysuit and stretching her body, and titled it as “The most googled person on earth wearing YZY Women’s.”

He also shared a picture of the dress that Bianca wore, which he mentioned as ‘The Invisible Dress.” He also shared the picture of this dress in a post on Instagram. Kanye, in another story wrote, “We Beat the Grammys” after sharing a clip of their controversial appearance at the red carpet. His tone of pride justified in a following story, where he stated, “For Clarity, my wife is the most googled person on the planet called earth.”

Instagram stories posted by Kanye west defending their move Kanye West and Bianca Censori, not just made a controversial and disturbing appearance at the Grammy’s red carpet only. The couple also attended the after party, where again Bianca wore a revealing dress, which however was less revealing than what she wore on the carpet.

At the after party, Bianca opted for a sheer bodysuit, with black fabric, however her body was still visible clearly from the dress. The controversial move by the couple has helped them attract the desired fame, however this has only brought criticism and negative publicity to their way.