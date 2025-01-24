Emilia Pérez, Wicked and The Brutalist leads Oscar nominations; Netizens react

Netizens are calling the 2025 Oscar nominations ‘Best Choice’ as they root for their favorites to win an award.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-01-24 11:33:44

Oscar nominations

Emilia Pérez, Netflix blockbuster musical is ruling the Oscar nominations 2025 with 13 nominations in total, followed by Wicked and The Brutalist that garnered 10 nominations each. However, the reaction of netizens which erupted after the announcement of the nominations is catching the attention.  

Users on different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are expressing their views and opinions, while specifically lauding their favorites. Many also pointed out all the pros and cons of the nominated movies, while assuming which movie could grab the most awards. 

List of 2025 nominations for Oscars 

Actress in a Supporting Role 

  • Monica BarbaroA Complete Unknown 
  • Ariana GrandeWicked 
  • Felicity JonesThe Brutalist 
  • Isabella RosselliniConclave 
  • Zoe SaldañaEmilia Pérez 

Actor in a Supporting Role 

  • Yura BorisovAnora 
  • Kieran CulkinA Real Pain 
  • Edward NortonA Complete Unknown 
  • Guy PearceThe Brutalist 
  • Jeremy StrongThe Apprentice 

Actress in a Leading Role 

  • Cynthia ErivoWicked 
  • Karla Sofía GascónEmilia Pérez 
  • Mikey MadisonAnora 
  • Demi MooreThe Substance 
  • Fernanda TorresI'm Still Here 

Actor in a Leading Role 

  • Adrien Brody (The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo (Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes (Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice

Directing 

  • Sean Baker (Anora
  • Brady Corbet (The Brutalist
  • James Mangold (A Complete Unknown
  • Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat (The Substance

Best Picture 

  • Anora (Producers: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker) 
  • The Brutalist (Nominees to be determined
  • A Complete Unknown (Producers: Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman) 
  • Conclave (Producers: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman) 
  • Dune: Part Two (Producers: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve) 
  • Emilia Pérez (Nominees to be determined
  • I’m Still Here (Nominees to be determined
  • Nickel Boys (Nominees to be determined
  • The Substance (Nominees to be determined
  • Wicked (Producer: Marc Platt) 

Netizens react on 2025 Oscar Nominations 

As soon as the nominations of the 2025 Oscars went live, social media users were seen expressing their views, as they lauded their favorites.  

Jody Swift a user on Facebook wrote, “so glad Emilia Perez is rocking! The French critics were cold to this incredible film, but word of mouth prevailed.”  

Sarah Sulla, another user wrote on Facebook, “I hope Wicked takes home some of these categories. Cynthia and Ariana did amazing and deserve at least one Oscar for that movie.”  

"So Wicked is nominated for Best Picture, Best Lead Actress and Supporting Actress but no nominations for the Director. just a thought - could the actors perform their roles well without the director,” Mark Cruz expressed his opinion. 

Cliede Lopreto Smale stated, “Fernanda Torres is marvelous in her role! I hope she wins together with the best picture I’m still here. It’s so important for the world to know what a dictatorship could do to a family and to a country.”  

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Caribbean females bag 3 medals in 400m dash at World Athletics Continental Silver Tour
Caribbean

Caribbean females bag 3 medals in 400m dash at World Athletics Continenta...

2025-01-24 11:33:44

PM Terrance Drew refutes misleading claims on his involvement in US RICO lawsuit
News

PM Terrance Drew refutes misleading claims on his involvement in US RICO...

2025-01-24 11:33:44

Port of Spain police held suspect of iPhone robbery. Image Credit: ernakulamdistrictolympicassociation
Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad traffic exercises: Police arrest four and issue penalties

2025-01-24 11:33:44

Caribbean Airlines to offer 2 VIP tickets, free 3-night stay to Jazz n Creole Festival
News

Caribbean Airlines to offer 2 VIP tickets, free 3-night stay to Jazz n Cr...

2025-01-24 11:33:44

Love and Harmony Cruise 2024 set sail across Caribbean Sea, Norwegian Pearl dock in Jamaica
News

Love and Harmony Cruise 2024 sails across Caribbean Sea, Norwegian Pearl...

2025-01-24 11:33:44

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda's Art Week returns for 2nd edition, silent auction to...

2025-01-24 11:33:44

US and Canada

Canada: Justin Trudeau Resigns as PM, says he’s not the ‘Best Option’ for...

2025-01-24 11:33:44

Dominica

Dominica: Over 3700 farmers receive assistance, 4000 acres of farmland re...

2025-01-24 11:33:44