Emilia Pérez, Wicked and The Brutalist leads Oscar nominations; Netizens react
Netizens are calling the 2025 Oscar nominations ‘Best Choice’ as they root for their favorites to win an award.
Written by Amara Campbell
2025-01-24 11:33:44
Oscar nominations
Emilia Pérez, Netflix blockbuster musical is ruling the Oscar nominations 2025 with 13 nominations in total, followed by Wicked and The Brutalist that garnered 10 nominations each. However, the reaction of netizens which erupted after the announcement of the nominations is catching the attention.
Users on different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are expressing their views and opinions, while specifically lauding their favorites. Many also pointed out all the pros and cons of the nominated movies, while assuming which movie could grab the most awards.
List of 2025 nominations for Oscars
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here
Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Directing
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Best Picture
- Anora (Producers: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker)
- The Brutalist (Nominees to be determined)
- A Complete Unknown (Producers: Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman)
- Conclave (Producers: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman)
- Dune: Part Two (Producers: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve)
- Emilia Pérez (Nominees to be determined)
- I’m Still Here (Nominees to be determined)
- Nickel Boys (Nominees to be determined)
- The Substance (Nominees to be determined)
- Wicked (Producer: Marc Platt)
Netizens react on 2025 Oscar Nominations
As soon as the nominations of the 2025 Oscars went live, social media users were seen expressing their views, as they lauded their favorites.
Jody Swift a user on Facebook wrote, “so glad Emilia Perez is rocking! The French critics were cold to this incredible film, but word of mouth prevailed.”
Sarah Sulla, another user wrote on Facebook, “I hope Wicked takes home some of these categories. Cynthia and Ariana did amazing and deserve at least one Oscar for that movie.”
"So Wicked is nominated for Best Picture, Best Lead Actress and Supporting Actress but no nominations for the Director. just a thought - could the actors perform their roles well without the director,” Mark Cruz expressed his opinion.
Cliede Lopreto Smale stated, “Fernanda Torres is marvelous in her role! I hope she wins together with the best picture I’m still here. It’s so important for the world to know what a dictatorship could do to a family and to a country.”
