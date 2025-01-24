Emilia Pérez, Wicked and The Brutalist leads Oscar nominations; Netizens react

Netizens are calling the 2025 Oscar nominations ‘Best Choice’ as they root for their favorites to win an award.

Emilia Pérez, Netflix blockbuster musical is ruling the Oscar nominations 2025 with 13 nominations in total, followed by Wicked and The Brutalist that garnered 10 nominations each. However, the reaction of netizens which erupted after the announcement of the nominations is catching the attention.

Users on different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are expressing their views and opinions, while specifically lauding their favorites. Many also pointed out all the pros and cons of the nominated movies, while assuming which movie could grab the most awards.

List of 2025 nominations for Oscars

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

– A Complete Unknown Ariana Grande – Wicked

– Wicked Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

– The Brutalist Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

– Conclave Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

– Anora Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

– A Real Pain Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

– A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

– The Brutalist Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

– Wicked Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

– Emilia Pérez Mikey Madison – Anora

– Anora Demi Moore – The Substance

– The Substance Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

(The Brutalist) Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

(A Complete Unknown) Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

(Sing Sing) Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

(Conclave) Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Directing

Sean Baker (Anora)

(Anora) Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

(The Brutalist) James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

(A Complete Unknown) Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

(Emilia Pérez) Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Picture

Anora (Producers: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker)

(Producers: Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, and Sean Baker) The Brutalist (Nominees to be determined)

(Nominees to be determined) A Complete Unknown (Producers: Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman)

(Producers: Fred Berger, James Mangold, and Alex Heineman) Conclave (Producers: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman)

(Producers: Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Michael A. Jackman) Dune: Part Two (Producers: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve)

(Producers: Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve) Emilia Pérez (Nominees to be determined)

(Nominees to be determined) I’m Still Here (Nominees to be determined)

(Nominees to be determined) Nickel Boys (Nominees to be determined)

(Nominees to be determined) The Substance (Nominees to be determined)

(Nominees to be determined) Wicked (Producer: Marc Platt)

Netizens react on 2025 Oscar Nominations

As soon as the nominations of the 2025 Oscars went live, social media users were seen expressing their views, as they lauded their favorites.

Jody Swift a user on Facebook wrote, “so glad Emilia Perez is rocking! The French critics were cold to this incredible film, but word of mouth prevailed.”

Sarah Sulla, another user wrote on Facebook, “I hope Wicked takes home some of these categories. Cynthia and Ariana did amazing and deserve at least one Oscar for that movie.”

"So Wicked is nominated for Best Picture, Best Lead Actress and Supporting Actress but no nominations for the Director. just a thought - could the actors perform their roles well without the director,” Mark Cruz expressed his opinion.

Cliede Lopreto Smale stated, “Fernanda Torres is marvelous in her role! I hope she wins together with the best picture I’m still here. It’s so important for the world to know what a dictatorship could do to a family and to a country.”