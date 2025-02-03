Beyonce becomes 1st black woman to win Best Country Album and 4th to win Album of the Year

Beyonce, one of the most decorated Grammy artists, announced her new tour 'Cowboy Carter' just before the Grammys, but didn’t reveal the dates.

Beyonce, the international singing sensation and a highly acclaimed singer becomes the first ever black woman to receive a Grammy award for Best Country Album for ‘Cowboy Carter’. She also became the fourth black women to receive an Album of the year after 25 years.

The first award by a black woman for best Album of the year was won by Natalie Colie in 1992, followed by Whitney Houston in 1994 and Lauryn Hill in 1999. However, this year came out as a massive hit for Beyonce who was also the most nominated artist at the music’s biggest event.

Beyonce expresses delight after winning Best Country Album

As she went to the stage to receive the award for the Best country album, she expressed her delight in winning and stated that she just feels very full and honored to receive the award. She also noted that it's been many, many years since a black woman has received an award.

Her husband, Jay-Z was present at the event cheered for her wife and they both hugged each other as Beyonce was announced the winner at the event.

Her album ‘Cowboy Carter’ emerged as a fan favorite and a major blockbuster, which made her win two of the biggest awards at the event. However, Beyonce also added another award to her already expansive award collection.

Beyonce’s Nominations at Grammy’s 2025

Beyonce also won the award for Best Country Duo/Group performance for her song ‘II Most Wanted’ which was in collaboration with Miley Cyrus. She was notably nominated in 11 different categories including, Best Americana Performance, Best country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best country Solo Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, Album of the year and Record of the Year.

Beyonce, who is one of the most decorated artists of Grammy and the music industry also just before Grammy’s announced her new tour titled ‘Cowboy Carter’ but didn’t announce the dates.

The most awarded artist in the Grammy, indeed made a lasting impact this year again on the audience. Since her first ever award in 2000 for Destiny Child, she has been a dominant force in the music industry and now has marked herself in a legendary position.

Following this grand win, Beyonce is being congratulated by her fans on social media who extend their support to her, “She is the hardest working woman in that industry. Well deserved. But she deserved many other album of the years before this. Congrats Beyonce.”