Beyonce’s husband Jay Z accused in rape case, P Diddy also involved

Beyonce’s husband Shawn Corey Carter, known by his stage name Jay Z, is an American rapper and recently got into trouble after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old minor in 2000.

According to recent reports, the rapper faced a lawsuit for a sexual abuse against the young kid along with another rapper P Diddy. The victim has not revealed her identity under privacy concerns but has withheld.

Who is Jay Z?

Jay Z, the 55-years-old has been a famous face in the American Rapping industry. The artist is known for his chartbuster singles and has several awards under his name.

Last year, he was named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and Vibe. The 90s and early 2000s sensation has till date sung many songs in several Genres including East Coast Hip Hop.

Beyonce’s reaction to Jay Z involvement in rape case

Jay Z has been married to Beyonce since 2008 and they have three kids together. As the information of Jay Z’s involvement in a rape of a minor has went viral on social media, many have shared their opinions on the artist’s involvement in the incident.

However, Beyonce has been silent on his husband’s involvement in this awful act and the lawsuit.

Why Jay Z went into this trouble and how P Diddy is also involved?

The story of Jay Z involved in the rape of the 13-year-old kid is an incident of the year 2000. According to the lawsuit filed by the victim, she was raped after the MTV Video Music Awards.

She also stated the involvement of Sean Diddy Combs in the case and filed a civil lawsuit against both of them. The Celebrity has now been facing backlash over social media and has been called out for their actions.

A user stated the act as ‘Shameful’ and noted that it the entire industry is involved in such crimes.

Another user wrote, “its not shocking at all, these guys are involved in such crimes, i am just wondering why that girl kept quite for such a long time.”