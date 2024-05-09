Woman faces shooting in front of boyfriend’s Diego Martin house

Trinidad and Tobago: A 20-year-old woman found wounded after meeting a shooting attack by an unknown assailant in Diego Martin. The woman got injured on her right ear by the shot outside the house of her boyfriend on the night of Tuesday, 07 May, around 09:30 pm.

The injured woman who became the victim of the shooting attack in Diego Martin is identified as a resident of Cocorite, a neighbourhood of Trinidad in the northwestern part of the island. The name of the victim woman disclosed as per the document is La Kania Lucas in the reports.

As per the sources, on the day of the shooting attack, the victim woman was standing in the locality at Four Roads along Cuthbert Circular in Diago Martin, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad Island. It is said that the young woman was waiting for her boyfriend outside his house when she was approached by the unknown suspect of the crime.

At nearly 09:30 pm, while the woman was waiting for her boyfriend outside, she spotted a suspicious man walking along the road heading towards her. The victim also observed that the suspicious man was armed with a firearm with which he was about to attack the woman. The suspect was also covering his face to avoid the disclosure of his identity.

It is said that after realising that her life is in danger, the woman attempted to escape from the place with her life. The victim ran inside the yard of the premises but failed to avoid the attempt of attack by the suspect. The suspect pointed his gun towards the woman and fired multiple shots in her direction among which one shot hit the victim.

The woman was able to survive the life-threatening shooting attack of Diego Martin but still suffered an injury where one bullet hit her right ear and left her wounded. The intention of the suspect during the attack was clearly to kill the woman. After the failed attempt of killing, the suspect fled from the crime scene instantly before the gathering of the residents.

Subsequently, the people in the neighbourhood gathered at the place after knowing about the shooting in their area. The victim woman of the Diago Martin shooting was assisted and taken to the Saint James Medical Complex for treatment. The medical staff helped the injured woman after which she was treated and reported in stable condition.

The police department was informed about the incident of the shooting attack on the woman in the neighbourhood of Diego Martin. The law enforcement assigned a party of police officers on duty to take action in response to the report. The investigating officers collected six counts of 9 mm spent shells from the crime scene after seizing the place. The investigation and inquiries are under process to find the culprit of the criminal act.