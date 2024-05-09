Two men injured by stabbing after an argument in Arima

Trinidad and Tobago: Two individuals suffered injuries after becoming the victims of a stabbing attack by a suspect in the Malabar locality of Arima. The physical confrontation took place that arose from an argument and led to the criminal act on Tuesday, 07 May.

The identity of the two injured victims of the stabbing attack in Arima is not confirmed for now. Anyhow, the victims are said to be the local residents of Arima, a town of Trinidad in the northern part of the island. It is mentioned that among two injured individuals, one is a 21-year-old man and the other is a 34-year-old man.

As per the reports, on the day of the criminal act of stabbing two men in Arima, the victims were having a conversation with the suspect. The suspect with two victims was present along Jean Street in the locality where they were talking about something. In moments, the conversation between them turned into an argument after facing a disagreement on some topics.

It is mentioned that the suspect was in an argument with the 21-year-old man primarily. As the situation got heated up and things went aggressive, the suspect became violent and got armed with a lethal weapon. He was carrying a lethal weapon with himself with which he launched an attack on the victim, stabbing him multiple times.

As the victim fell on the ground due to getting injured severely, the 34-year-old friend came to the rescue. The other man tried to calm down the situation by stopping the suspect but he was also got stabbed about the body in the effort. The suspect left the place immediately after attacking the two victims seriously.

Reportedly, the suspect escaped from the crime scene in a motor vehicle that was waiting for him near the site. It is assumed that the stabbing attack was pre-planned by the suspect and he was already prepared to leave instantly after the crime. However, the two men were assisted and taken for medical help to treat them for their wounds.

The injured victims of the stabbing attack were taken to the Arima Health Facility under medical observation for treatment. The medical staff admitted both the men and treated them for their wounds in an emergency manner. The 34-year-old victim was treated, however, the 21-year-old man was reported in critical condition and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The law enforcement unit was involved in the stabbing case of Arima after the information about the crime was passed to them. A party of assigned police officers took action in response to the crime alert in their region and started the investigation to find the culprit after collecting clues from the crime site.