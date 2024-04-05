WINAIR Twin Otter lands at Nevis, offers non-stop service three times weekly

Nevis: WINAIR Twin Otter landed at the Vance Amory International Airport for its regular non-stop service to Nevis on Monday. The aircraft was also seen departing for St Maarten while providing transportation to passengers of the island nation.

WINAIR has been offering regular non-stop service to Nevis from St Maarten with four direct flights per week on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. The service has returned to the island nation on March 15, 2024 with the inaugural flight touching down the international airport.

In order to celebrate the returning of the airline, the Nevis Island Administration hosted a welcome ceremony with the performance of artists and a proper cultural showcase. With the first flights, the travellers were offered a proper sense of convenience and connection with the beauty of the island.

Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley also shared glimpses on the social media and expressed pleasure over the efficient progress of the airlift sector. He said that the return of the flight marked the trust of the international community within Nevis’s sector.

Besides this, the administration also announced the offer for the passengers who will travel to and from Nevis onboard WINAIR. Under the offer, the passengers are asked to pay US115+ for the flight cost, which will be available one way. It will be valid through June 15, 2024.

As per the schedule of the flight, WINAIR provides one way service on Friday through which the flight will operate from St Maarten to Nevis with the departure time of 18:20 pm and the arrival time of 18:55 pm.

However, for the other days, the airline provides service between Nevis and St Maarten at different timings. The flight will depart from Nevis for St Maarten at 8:00 am and then land at Nevis from St Maarten at 18:20 pm.

The same timing applies to the service of the WINAIR which will be given on Sundays and Mondays, aiming to connect these two island nations.

Notably, the Nevis Island Administration has also been planning and working to upgrade and expand the Vance Amory International Airport as several public consultations have been hosted. Under the project, significant upgrades will be made at the runway, fuel farm, taxiways, apron, and control tower.

Further, the terminal of the airport will be renovated and a brand-new facility for the Fire Officers will be installed. The parking apron will also feature significant upgrades in order to enhance the parking spaces and the runway will be extended to 5,500 feet from both the East and West Sides.