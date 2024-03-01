Nevis excited to welcome return of WinAir flights, announces introductory rate offer

Nevis is all set to welcome the return “Winair” flights from St Maarten, starting March 15, 2024.

Nevis: Nevis is all set to welcome the return “Winair” flights from St Maarten, starting March 15, 2024. In celebration of the much-anticipated resumption of the flights, the airline announced the exclusive offer of an introductory rate of US$115 plus tax for the one-way route.

The offer will be available from March 15 to June 15, 2024, and the service will mark a significant milestone for the island. The Nevis Tourism Authority announced the schedule of the flights and added that the service will highlight the commitment of the airline towards enhancing the travel industry.

The aim of the resumption of the service is to enhance the network of the airline across the different destinations of the Caribbean. Winair, based in Sint Maarten is known for its commitment to safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction as it provides exceptional service in air transportation.

The schedule of the day route departure has been unveiled, showcasing the perfect time of the flights between St Vincent and Nevis. The airline will provide daily non-stop weekly service every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Schedule of Winair service between St Vincent and Nevis

Winair will provide service on the route between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Nevis every Friday. The flight will depart at 18:20 and arrive at 18:55. For Saturday, the flight on the route from St Vincent and the Grenadines to Nevis will depart at 18:20.

The flight will arrive at Nevis at 18:55. The flight between St Vincent and Nevis will fly on Sunday with a departure time of 18:20 and an arrival time 18:55.

Winair will also operate on the route from Nevis to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday with a departure time 8:00 and an arrival time 8:40. For Sunday, the flight on the route from Nevis to St Vincent and the Grenadines will fly with the departure time of 8:00 and the arrival time 8:40.

The flight on the route from Nevis to St Vincent and the Grenadines will depart at 8:00 and arrive at 8:40.

Nevis Tourism Authority added,” Nevis, joyfully announces the much-anticipated resumption of Winair flights starting March 15th, 2024. This marks a significant milestone for our island, restoring a vital link and offering unparalleled convenience for both residents and visitors alike. This renewed service highlights the company’s dedication to supporting the travel industry.”