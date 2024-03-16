WINAIR touches down at Nevis on maiden flight, know schedule

The schedule of the flights of WINAIR which has returned to Nevis for its maiden flight on Friday has been unveiled.

St Kitts and Nevis: The schedule of the flights of WINAIR which have returne7yd to Nevis for its maiden flight on Friday has been unveiled. The airline will provide service four times a week which will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays.

WINAIR is all set to provide four new direct flights from Sint Maarten to Nevis, aiming to enhance the connection between the islands and the wider Caribbean. The glimpses of the landing of the aircraft at the Nevis Island Airport went viral on social media, showcasing the magnificent beauty of the island.

In order to celebrate the return of the flight, WINAIR also announced the offer for travellers with the visit at the introductory rate of 115 plus tax ONE WAY. The offer will run from March 15 to June 15, 2024.

Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley shared glimpses of the flight and expressed pleasure over returning of the flight to the island nation. He said,” WINAIR is back, Praise to be God, We are Growing Nevis Together.”

According to the schedule of the flight, the flight of WINAIR will operate from Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) to Nevis Island Airport on Fridays. The flight will depart from Sint Maarten at 18:20 and arrive at Nevis at 18:55.

Two flights will operate on Saturdays which will fly on the route from Nevis to Sint Maarten and then from Sint Maarten to Nevis. The departure time of the first flight will be 8:00 and the arrival time will be 8:40. While the departure time for the second flight will be 18:20 and the arrival time will be 18:55.

The flights that will be operated on Sundays will follow the same route as Saturday flights with the same timings. One flight will fly on Mondays on the route from Nevis to Sint Maarten with a departure time of 8:00 and an arrival time of 8:40.

Premier Brantley said that the returning of the WINAIR flights will mark the potential of the tourism offerings of Nevis Island, enhancing the collaboration of the country with airways. It would uplift the airlift sector and boost the tourism sector with proper flights.