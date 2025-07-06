Julien Alfred narrowly misses gold with 0.02 sec at Prefontaine Classic

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred ended second just behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of USA at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon on Saturday. The Olympic gold medallist was left behind with just a mere difference of 0.02 seconds.

The Women’s 100m race was one of the most awaited matches of the day, as the Olympic trio which contested in the Women’s 100m and secured the top three position were to contest for the first time together after the Paris Olympics. Julien Alfred, Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden who grabbed the First, Second and Third position respectively in the Paris Olympics contested yesterday and showcased a powerful performance.

Melissa who was third in Paris Olympics beat both Sha’Carri and Julien to secure a Gold. Alfred was left behind with a mere 0.02 second difference as she clocked 10.77 seconds while Melissa clocked 10.75 seconds. On the other hand, Sha’Carri Richardson didn’t have a good time on the track as she was left way behind with the last position among all the athletes.

Sha’Carri Richardson clocked 11.19 seconds which was the longest time among all the athletes. Netizens were shocked to see Richardson’s declining performance as she solidified herself as a strong player in the track and field industry. She has often given tough competition to Alfred in all the different events they have contested together in, however her performance at the Prefontaine Classic has raised concerns that if the player is going through something serious.

Full result from the Women’s 100m Final

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden – USA – 10.75

– USA – Julien Alfred – Saint Lucia (LCA) – 10.77

– Saint Lucia (LCA) – Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith – Côte d'Ivoire (CIV) – 10.90 (SB – Season Best)

– Côte d'Ivoire (CIV) – (SB – Season Best) Tina Clayton – Jamaica (JAM) – 11.02

– Jamaica (JAM) – Favour Ofili – Nigeria (NGR) – 11.09

– Nigeria (NGR) – Dina Asher-Smith – Great Britain (GBR) – 11.14

– Great Britain (GBR) – Twanisha Terry – USA – 11.17

– USA – Maia McCoy – USA – 11.17

– USA – Sha’Carri Richardson – USA – 11.19

While Julien Alfred ended second in the race, Lucians have been going mad over the athlete’s victory wishing him more success, while many others calling it a major win highlighting that the athlete was just left behind a difference of 0.02 seconds.