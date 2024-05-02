Saint Catherine sergeant bailed for $500,000 in sexual assault case

Jamaica: An accused man, who is a serving member of the police department of Jamaica, was granted bail by the parish court in the last year case of sexual assault in Saint Catherine. The incident of the sexual assault reportedly took place against a female colleague. The suspect is ordered to submit an amount of a half million dollars in one to two sureties on Tuesday, 30 April, when taken for the hearing.

The accused male member of the police department of the sexual assault case of Saint Catherine is identified by his name Junior Rhule, which is his documented identity. Junior Rhule serving his duty in the Jamaica Constabulary Force at the position of Sergeant. The accusation laid on the policeman is of assaulting a female sexually.

As per the reports, the act of sexual assault in Saint Catherine was recorded in the last year month of May 2023. On that day, it is alleged that the accused police officer touched a female colleague in an inappropriate way which turned the situation towards sexual assault. The victim female serves her duty in the national police department at the position of a constable.

It is mentioned that the female constable resisted against the attempt of the accused police officer and expressed her disagreement. Later, the victim female constable reported the unexpected act of sexual assault to the officers at superior positions. After the act was shared with the senior officers the incident was highlighted and the consequences went against the accused policeman.

Subsequently, the statement of the complainant female constable was recorded and an investigation was launched into the matter which went against the suspect officer. The accused police officer was taken into custody for further proceedings, while the intakes of the investigation were prepared and a complied report was transferred to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Afterwards, the Director of Public Prosecutions advised the related charges for the offence committed by the accused police officer. On the basis of the proceedings, the suspect lawman was laid with the charge of indecent assault. Under the same charge for the committed offence, the police officer was taken in front of the master of court for the hearing in the case.

During the scheduled appearance in the Saint Catherine Parish Court, the case of sexual assault was observed by Judge Yvette Wenthworth Miller. After the counter arguments, the judge passed his order in which the police officer was granted bail for the amount of a half million dollars.

It is said that as per the order of the court, the amount can be submitted by the accused Sergeant Junior Rhule in one to two sureties. The lawman was represented by attorney Peter Champagnie in the parish court. The police officer is also ordered to reappear in the parish court for further proceedings, which is scheduled for Monday, 8 July.