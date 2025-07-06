Singer Kay Alleyne-Meloney from Tobago Dies After Battle with Cancer

Trinidad and Tobago: Kay Alleyne-Meloney, a powerful singer from Tobago has died at 44 after battling with cancer early this morning. The singer’s death has sent shockwaves across Trinidad and Tobago as fans and family pour tributes and condolences for the great music icon.

Alleyne was notably a resident of Bon Accord Village, Tobago and since her career spanning decades she has given powerful hits to the twin island nation’s musical industry. She became well known after winning the Digicel Rising Star in 2007, which made her an overnight sensation.

Alleyne was battling with cancer from a while and was treated for the same. Alleyne’s family has not yet stated an exact cause of death yet, however, fans have been mourning the death of the singer and sending their condolences on social media to the singer.

Alleyne’s younger brother, Aldon Lewis while sharing the news of her death wrote on Facebook, “You’ve left us in shambles Kay, but I know you fought hard, so rest up until Jesus comes again.” He also shared a photograph along with other brothers and Alleyne at a party.

Another user named David Wears wrote, “Rest in Peace Kay Alleyne-Meloney, your voice was a National Treasure that few knew of. The great ones never last long, but they will always be remembered. Always too late.”

A close friend to Kay Alleyne wrote, “We often joked about singing together one day! Well it was a bigger joke to me, cause to share a stage with Kay…I was no match! Our last encounter was about 2 months ago at church when you messaged me and told me look up and across. I left where I was immediately and came straight across and hugged you so tight. I didn’t want u to see me emotional, so I kept it all in and tried to be strong. U were tired but u was always a fighter. Then I rubbed your back and kissed you! Told you I was praying for you.”