Two men shot dead by man, demands justice in Guyana

Guyana: Two men were shot dead by a man when they were shopping across the streets of Georgetown on Thursday. As per the initial reports, the victims are alive, however, served with severe injuries.

The two victims have been identified as two Taxi Drivers, Jermaine Duncan, 34, of Cummings Park ‘E’ Field Sophia, and Sheldon Smith, 32, of Durban Street Lodge, Georgetown.

The shooting took place on the seawall near the Power Station in Kitty.

Smith said that at about 21:00 hours on the said date he, his girlfriend and a few others including the girlfriend of the suspect went to the seawall at the said location. The man said they were all drinking alcohol beverages and enjoying themselves.

About 15 minutes after the car returned. When the car returned, he (Wilson) came back with everyone except her,” Smith divulged.

Wilson, the man said walked too close to him and others, whipped out a gun, and began firing shots in their directions.

“I was trying to run towards him to get the weapon from him, not realizing I was already shot. He ran away and jumped in the car, and he left. I fell on the ground,” the man disclosed.

Duncan was shot in his abdomen, while Smith was shot in his left side thigh. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, treated and admitted.

Smith said the bullet, which stuck him to his thigh, exited, but the bullet, which struck Duncan, is Lodge in his spine to date and is affecting his ability to properly walk and sit for to long.

The man further said that a report was filed at the Albertown Police Station. Smith and Duncan is pleading for justice. “We need justice because nobody out there did anything, nobody cause no harm, nobody caused no argument or anything with him and now he’s on the run,” Smith said.