Jamaica’s UTech issues tender for 2 MW solar power project across campuses

The University of Technology aims to cut electricity costs by 50% with solar power, covering its Papine and satellite campuses through a government-backed, bidder-funded project.

The University of Technology has launched a tender for solar power installation. This installation of solar power will consist of at least 2.0 megawatts.

It comes with optional battery storage across its Papine and satellite campuses. This initiative will help in saving half of the electricity cost, which was previously reported at $15 million a month.

The tender document stated, “The expectation is that upon commissioning, the university will see at least 50 per cent savings on its current electricity bill.”

The tender process, financed by the Government of Jamaica and open to international bidders, was officially launched on Wednesday. Interested companies have the time till 30th June to submit their proposals. The contract is expected to be awarded in November 2026.

This project is scheduled to be completed by January 2027. According to the information, UTech will avoid paying for the cost of the project upfront.

It was mentioned in the tender that the proposal should present a clear arrangement for the university to benefit from the solar energy system with the bidder covering the full capital cost. It also stated that the recovery of the cost will be achieved based on a mutually agreed arrangement between the successful bid and the university over a specified time.

This proposal followed a plan which was outlined by UTech President, Kevin Brown in the year 2024. He mentioned that a company would pay the total installation costs and then receive monthly payments of up to J$7 million over five to seven years.

The 2.0 MW energy target was based on an independent audit, which found that the University of Technology Jamaica campus on Old Hope Road would need that amount of power to fully disconnect from the Jamaica Public Service grid.

As per the official sources it has been discovered that The University operates nearly 1,000 air-conditioning units. This has been because of the rising hot temperatures around the globe.

This solar project spans from UTech’s main Papine Campus to its School of Oral Health, School of Public Health and Dome Street campus in Montego Bay.

This initiative by UTech adds to the renewable energy initiative by various Jamaican institutions to reduce exposure to JPS tariffs, which are directly tied to fuel costs.