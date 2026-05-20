Jamaica: NWA warns public after section of Broadgate Road collapses

Jamaica: The National Works Agency (NWA) has urged the public to exercise caution when lighting fires in sensitive areas after a section of the Broadgate main road in St. Mary partially collapsed.

According to the agency, a pipe culvert has been burnt from beneath the road embankment. This has resulted in causing it to collapse partially.

Stephen Shaw who is the Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA said that this incident has resulted in the northbound lane (which heads from the direction of Broadgate) to be closed and no vehicular traffic can be there. Because of this all traffic is now being routed onto the southbound carriageway.

Stephen Shaw said that the National Works Agency has sealed off the affected area and they will be taking additional steps to ensure that motorists can access the roadway with all the safety measures.

He also mentioned that the plans are on their way to have emergency work done in order to replace the entire length of culvert that has been damaged.

Stephen Shaw also noted that this situation significantly highlights the need for the people to exercise care in lighting up fires in areas where culvert pipes are situated.

He further mentioned that such negligence while setting up the fire is highly contagious not only to farmlands and animals but it also puts the lives of unsuspecting motorists at risk.

All the persons are being advised to exercise extreme caution at this time travelling along the Broadgate main road. This is especially important because it is raining in that section of St Mary.