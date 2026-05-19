Tobago: Toddler Angelo Tobias Plaza missing, Police intensify search

Police are focusing on a new timeline and searching the Studley Park dump in Tobago after the toddler was reported missing between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 2-year-old toddler went missing in Trinidad and Tobago and the search has been started by the police force. The child is identified as Angelo Tobias Plaza and investigators are shifting their focus to a critical new timeline.

As per the new updates, police are now searching the Studley Park dump in Tobago following information that the child’s body may have been placed there. ​While initially reported missing on Monday, investigators now believe Angelo may have disappeared between Sunday night and Monday morning. He was last believed to be with relatives in Goodwood on Sunday.

Police are currently reviewing video footage to retrace the steps of the child’s mother, Kalifah Tobias, and stepfather, Shannon Miller, from Sunday into Monday afternoon.

Both the mother and stepfather remain in police custody at separate stations in Tobago. Superintendent Rodhil Kirk confirmed they are consulting legal authorities to determine if charges will be laid.

Local residents are making emotional pleas for more volunteers to join the daily search efforts. Hunters Search and Rescue also continue joint efforts in the search.

​Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has broken his diplomatic silence, reflecting the deep collective heartbreak and growing public outrage across Trinidad and Tobago over the disappearance of two-year-old Angelo Tobias-Plaza from Goodwood.

​While thanking the protective services, volunteers, fishermen, and villagers who have tirelessly searched land and sea, the Chief Secretary emphasized that the public’s frustration is entirely justified, stating that Tobago will not "normalize the disappearance of children."

​"A nation is judged by how it protects its most vulnerable. There can be no peace, no comfort, and no closure until answers are found."

Earlier, TTPS, TEMA, and members of Hunters Search and Rescue searched the Studley Park Dump for 2 year old Angelo Tobias Plaza.

Now, the authorities have taken the matter serious as people are criticising the government for their negligence.