Antigua Cruise Port progresses Waterfront Boardwalk, access ramp and commercial works

Construction has progressed on new waterfront access routes, parking facilities, and commercial units as Antigua Cruise Port expands connectivity between Heritage Quay, Redcliffe Quay, and St John’s waterfront.

Antigua Cruise Port is advancing work on its waterfront development in St. John’s. The project includes a new access ramp connecting Heritage Quay, Redcliffe Quay, and the upland area. Most of the construction is focused on improving public access and pathways along the waterfront.

The company through a post on Saturday made an official statement mentioning that the works are advancing for the future ramp. All these advancements made towards the ramp will make it easier for the people and electric shuttle vehicles to move smoothly between Heritage Quay, Redcliffe Quay and the new upland development area.

With this the project aims to create a better and more connected pathway for transportation and walking between these locations. Alongside the project intends to improve public access and connectivity along the waterfront while supporting commercial and tourism in the area.

According to the official sources, the construction process has also started on expanded parking facilities as work continues on the development’s Day Club pool area. Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) is currently working on installation of underground infrastructure to support the project.

Alongside this, further progress has been made by LICCOM, one of the contractors working on this project. LICCOM has completed the roofing work on the four western commercial units. Now, the focus is shifting towards the remaining eight northern units along Newgate Street.

Antigua Cruise Port said that the project on a broader level is aimed at creating “a more connected, accessible and vibrant waterfront experience” for residents and visitors.

This project is part of continued investments being made by Global Ports Holding at the St. John's Cruise Port.