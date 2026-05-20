Dominica signs MoU with India to import affordable medicines

The MoU allows Dominica to procure high-quality generic drugs directly from India, while supporting community development projects including roads, tourism and recreational upgrades.

Dominica: The governments of Dominica and India have signed a memorandum of understanding to allow Dominica to buy medicines directly from India. The MoU was signed last week in Roseau and sets standards to ensure the medicines are safe, high-quality, and affordable.

From Dominica, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Vince Henderson attended the signing, along with India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. The MoU sets up a direct system to ensure medicines meet quality standards and makes affordable generic drugs available to Dominica.

This critical health MoU was formalized during Minister Margherita’s visit to Roseau on 16th May, 2026. This agreement allows Dominica to recognise the Indian Pharmacopoeia as an official compendium of standards for its pharmaceutical imports.

The MoU also ensures that the medicines sourced from India meet rigorous, internationally-verified quality standards. This agreement provides a framework for Dominica to import high-quality generics at significantly more affordable prices.

With the availability of generic drugs, which are less costly, the Dominicans will have a better savings mechanism. It will allow Dominicans to deal with challenges they have with the procurement of pharmaceuticals, considering how expensive they can be in the world market.

The government of India has given the opportunity to Dominica to procure medicines from direct government to government basis. Apart from that, the facility has also been given to the private sector if they wish to procure under this deal.

The MoU is expected to help Dominicans save on medical bills by providing access to affordable medicines.

Apart from this memorandum of understanding other significant initiatives under the India Quick Impact Project Grant Fund have been approved to benefit the communities in Dominica.

One of the projects signed recently is the Chateau Road project, which will improve the road connecting Bolam, the cemetery area and Pierre Charles Boulevard. Dr. Vince Henderson, Dominica’s Minister for Foreign Affairs mentioned that they hope to access the funding soon so the work can begin. The project has been planned for many years and leaders are happy to finally move it forward.

Other planned projects include tourism improvements, feeder roads, sports facilities and upgraded playgrounds for children. All of this advancement and projects will bring support and relief to communities in Dominica.

As of now five projects have been approved and officials are hoping to secure ten more small community projects in the next phase of the programme under the Quick Impact Program.