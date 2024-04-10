The first LIAT 2020 Embraer ERJ-145 has been spotted at Antigua and Barbuda wearing its new livery following the completion of its demonstration over the weekend

Antigua and Barbuda: The first LIAT 2020 Embraer ERJ-145 has been spotted at Antigua and Barbuda wearing its new livery following the completion of its demonstration over the weekend. However, netizens showcased some displeasure over the paint scheme and called it “Ugly”.

The first Embraer ERJ-145 has been repainted as they were wearing its new livery with the “LIAT 20” logo on the fuselage side and tail. The “A” letter of the flight has showcased the different colour scheme, depicting the picture of a half-sun similar to that which is shown on Antigua and Barbuda’s national flag. The wings in the background are also coloured in the red and the majority of the nacelle on the engines are painted red.

The aircraft is registered with 5N-BVD- the model which has previously flown for Air Peach from February 2018 and ended in October 2022. Before that, the model also provided service for Chautauqua Airlines, Aeromexico Connect and Shuttle America.

The aircraft is consisted of 145 seats with the capacity of 50 passengers and the ERJ-145 and ATR 42 will operate on similar costs. However, the colour scheme was not appreciated by Netizens as they said that it could be better for the regional carrier which has not event started yet.

One added, ”That LIAT logo needs some revamping. Perhaps this is just the rough sketch.” Others mentioned, ”The colour scheme is not attracting the audience, so it should be given more importance.”

Recently, LIAT 2020 completed its demonstration under the close supervision of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority. The demo was held to clear the process of obtaining its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) before the beginning of its regular scheduled flights.

As per the reports, the demonstration of the flights were conduced on Saturday afternoon which were operated from VC Bird International Airport to St Kitts. The demo of two similar flights was held similarly on Sunday morning.

The reports also suggested that ECAA provided valuable feedback to LIAT 2020 and said that the flight training remained successful. Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Gaston Browne also announced the success of the flight demonstration and extended congratulations to the company.

The Public also extended greetings and said that they would look forward to its service while objecting to its colour patterns. One mentioned that the flight service would transform the airlift sector of the Caribbean countries, but the company should use better colour patterns to make it more attractive.

LIAT 2020 has been operating with the partnership between the government of Antigua and Barbuda and Nigerian airline Air Peace. As per the reports, three aircrafts will be given to LIAT 2020 by Air Peace for their regular service which will arrive in the country in the coming days.