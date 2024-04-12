Trinidad: TTPS revealed illegal possessions in anti crime exercises

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago Police Department disclosed the information on multiple crime eradication exercises, which led to the seizure of illegal possessions, including ammunition, a firearm, and narcotics, with one arrest in Northern and North Central Division on Wednesday, 10 April.

The operation for crime eradication was conducted by teams of officers at multiple locations in Trinidad that went from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the day. The first exercise was conducted by the police officers from the North Central Division Task Force.

The reports mention that the action was taken by the officers after they received information on suspicious activity at the mentioned location. In response, the police officers took charge and went to the car park in the vicinity of Building 240 Oropune Gardens in Piarco, a town in the northern part of Trinidad.

As per the statement of the police department, the on-duty police officers spotted a man acting in a suspicious manner when they arrived at the place in Piarco. It is said that the suspect tried to flee from the location when he observed the team of police officers heading towards him.

After noticing that the suspicious man it trying to escape from the place, the law enforcement officers went behind him and caught the man at a short distance after a chase. The attempt to escape the place confirmed the suspicion of the cops on him.

The on-duty police officers conducted a search of the man which revealed an unauthorised firearm possessed by him which was a Jericho Pistol loaded with a magazine. The magazine was containing fourteen counts of nine mm ammunition in it. The illegal possession was seized by the law enforcement officers on the spot.

The suspect was disclosed to be a 25-year-old man who was arrested for carrying a firearm with ammunition without any permission and taken into police custody at Piarco Police Station. The procedure is underway to charge the man with relevant offences committed by him.

In another crime eradication exercise conducted on the same day, a team of police officers from the Northern Division took charge and seized illegal possessions in the Mausica Lands of Arima, a town in the northern part of Trinidad.

The on-duty police officers took action after getting information of the criminal activity at the location while they were on a regular mobile patrol in the area. After receiving the information the police officers went to the vicinity of the pan tent were they conducted a search.

In the search, the investigating officers found a black plastic bag at the location, on examination of which the officers revealed cocaine weighed around fifty-two grams with eight counts of nine mm ammunition and three counts of 0.38 ammunition. The illegal items were seized after securing from the place while the investigation was underway.