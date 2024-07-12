Trelawny suffers with $30 Million damage post BERYL: Mayor Collen Gage

The Trelawny Municipality in Jamaica stated a $30 million repair bill to restore the damage caused by the devastating hurricane BERYL.

Jamaica: The Trelawny Municipality in Jamaica stated a $30 million repair bill to restore the damage caused by the devastating hurricane BERYL.

The mayor Collen Gager addressed the damage caused during the monthly meeting of the municipality yesterday.

“The infirmary suffered major damage, with sections of its zinc roof blown away and its fencing flattened,” claimed Mayor Gager who detailed the damage caused to the country. The mayor further stated that the 54 inmates of the infirmary are now being held at the Hage Primary School, where the repair work is currently in progress.

Apart from the infirmary, Gager also stated the damage caused to other important facilities including the recently completed shelter at the transport center where the zinc roof was blown off and completely ravaged by storm surges.

The market which was also renovated with a budget of $12.5 million also suffered substantial damage to the shops and the vendors are now exposed to the elements.

The mayor said that it is now a daunting task to use the available resources prominently and swiftly to restore the damage caused as soon as possible.

The mayor stated that the priority is to provide safety and support to the residents who were impacted by Hurricane BERYL.

Hurricane BERYL which hit the Caribbean islands in the initials of July caused intense damage to the island nations. Apart from the damage stated by the mayor, Jamaica has also witnessed other damage including the roof of Norman Manley International Airport’s passenger boarding pier, which collapsed due to the hurricane. Beryl damaged trees and caused power poles to topple, which has been causing inconvenience to the public.

In the Caribbean, the hurricane season usually starts on June 1, 2024, and lasts until November 30, 2024. However, this year the Met Service has named about 20 hurricanes and tropical storms so far which contributes to the hurricane season to stay extremely active.