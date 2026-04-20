Antigua and Barbuda: Survey predicts clean sweep victory for ABLP in April 30 elections

The general elections will be held on April 30, 2026, two years ahead of the originally scheduled date in January 2028.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party is emerging as a clear winner in the upcoming general elections that are scheduled to be held on April 30, 2026. In a recent survey conducted by WIC News, the Labour Party is seen to secure an overwhelming 81% of the total votes and leading in all 17 constituencies.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, leader of the Labour Party, announced the snap election two years before the due date. The survey predicts the return of the Labour government into office for the next five years.

As per the polling, out of the 1,137 total votes, 922 votes were secured by ABLP, while UPP secured 185 votes. It has showcased that the labour government is winning the election with a great margin of 737 votes, placing UPP in second position.

The strong performing areas for the party were St. John’s City West, St. George, St John’s Rural West and All Saints West. Even in the constituencies that showcased slight competition, ABLP maintained its strong base, indicating a clear win for them. Those constituencies included St. Mary’s South, St. Peter, and St Paul.

From both urban and rural regions, the data suggested strong hold of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party. Prime Minister Gaston Browne who is contesting in St. John’s City West secured a dominant lead in his constituency and received 141 votes.

Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle, contesting from All Saints East & St. Luke, appears to be trailing in his constituency according to the latest WIC News online poll. The results indicate that the ABLP has secured 54 votes, while Pringle and the UPP have garnered 12 votes.

The poll further highlights a fairly balanced voter turnout across genders, with male participants accounting for 54% (617 votes) and female participants making up 46% (520 votes). In terms of age distribution, the highest participation came from the 35-44 age group at 24%, followed by 25-34 at 23% and 45-54 at 21%, reflecting strong engagement from the working-age population.

Antigua and Barbuda is set to hold its general elections on April 30, 2026, ahead of the originally scheduled timeline of January 2028. The early elections were announced by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who cited global economic pressures as a key reason for the decision.