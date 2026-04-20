St. Kitts and Nevis holds high-level meeting to review national safety measures

An urgent high-level national security meeting was held in Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday, 18th April 2026 to address concerns over rising criminal activities in the twin island federation. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew.

In attendance were the Commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense force, the Commissioner of Police and other officials members of the security forces.

The meeting took place at the Office of the Prime Minister at Government Headquarters to address the issue of rising crime along with the urgent need to enhance public safety.

The meeting lasted for two hours and thirty minutes where Dr. Drew restated the government’s unwavering commitment in providing a safe environment to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. He also mentioned to protect the Federation and reiterated that the government consists of all the necessary resources to support the efforts of the security forces.

PM Drew was thoroughly briefed regarding the ongoing operations, intelligence assessments and the strategic measures being taken to address and create a positive and harmonious environment for the public.

Dr. Drew also highlighted the targeted strategies and coordinated effort by the law enforcement agencies with a focus of maintaining public safety and order. At the same time Dr. Drew acknowledged the concerns of the public and he assured each one of them that the government has fully mobilized and capable security systems to address any issue.

The Ministry also proclaimed that the situation is being addressed with exigency, care and competence.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force encouraged the members of the public to play their role by helping the forces with respect to providing any piece of information that may help ongoing investigations.

Furthermore, the government also emphasized upon taking national security as a shared responsibility. Citizens are being reminded, “if you see something, say something.” The cooperation and alertness of everyone is essential in preventing any harm and preserving the safety and stability of St. Kitts and Nevis.