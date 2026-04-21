Louisiana mass shooting: Father kills eight children in Shreveport incident

Authorities described the incident as a “family annihilation” after the suspect allegedly targeted multiple homes, leaving eight children dead and others critically injured in a devastating attack.

A domestic mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana took place on Sunday, 19 April 2026 in which eight children were killed by their father. The deceased were aged between 1 to 14 years.

The accused has been identified as a 31-year-old Shamar Elkins who intentionally killed his eight kids. The mass shooting occurred across multiple homes in the Cedar Grove neighbourhood during which Elkins targeted the victims believed to be connected to him.

After the mass killing, the accused fled the scene but was caught by the police officials.

Shamar Elkins was shot and instantly killed by the police. This was done following a carjacking and a police pursuit into Bossier Parish.

As per the authorities, this incident was described as a “family annihilation,”, and no such deadly incident related to mass shooting has been recorded in the U.S. in the last 2 years.

A total of 11 people were shot during the violence, a police spokesperson, Christopher Bordelon, said in a news conference.

The two women who were injured included Shaneiqua Pugh, the gunman’s wife and mother of four of his children. The other wounded woman reportedly was the mother of Elkins’s three other children. Both injured women are in critical condition.

Many people were shocked to hear about this incident. A lot of people wrote about it on Facebook showcasing their grief for the dead children, however some even had different opinions on the same news.

Someone said, “It's so sad that these children will never get the opportunity to make the kind of impact they could of made in the world.” Another person mentioned, “What could be the reason behind such a horrific act? My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the victims.”

A person said, “I am looking at all the comments and its just sad and heartbreaking that we sit and judge the situation without facts. The act was evil yes but do we know wat his mental health was like? Do we know wat he was struggling with.”

Another person with similar opinions mentioned, “Make it mandatory to do mental check up on newly parents n limits to how much kids u can make.”