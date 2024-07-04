Roof of Passenger boarding pier at Jamaica Airport damaged

A small section of the roof of the passenger boarding pier of the Norman Manley International Airport has been damaged due to the passing of Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica on Wednesday

Jamaica: A small section of the roof of the passenger boarding pier of the Norman Manley International Airport has been damaged due to the passing of Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica on Wednesday. However, the full damage will be assessed once the storm has completely passed.

The damage was confirmed by the operators at the airport who added that the infrastructure is intact and the situation is under control. The airport was closed on Tuesday night and will remain shut till further notice about the slowing down of the hurricane.

The damage at the airport is concerned with the areas where jet bridges are connected and the heavy rainfall has been making things difficult.

According to the Met Department, Hurricane Beryl is likely to move away from the island in some time, however, the warning is still in effect due to the chance of its potential impacts on the southwestern tip. At 7 pm on Wednesday, the storm was located 115 kilometres south-southeast of Negril Point and the winds associated with the Hurricane are likely to extend up to 75 kilometers from the centre.

Due to the situation, the tropical storm force winds are also expected to extend outward up to 295 kilometres. Now, the eye of Beryl has been brushing the south coast of Jamaica which would also bring heavy rainfall and intense wind force.

Kingston has also experienced the most intense day due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl and other sections of Jamaica have also recorded the same situation. Things have also intensified in Portland within the last hour due to the rainfall and wind intensity.

The utility pole of the Jamaica Public Service has also fallen down on Barracks Road in Savanna-Ia-mar, Westmoreland due to the impact of Hurricane Beryl. As a result of this incident, the main entrance to the General Hospital has also been blocked off.

Notably, Hurricane Beryl is the first hurricane of the season which has earlier impacted Grenada and St Vincent and Grenadine, leaving entire islands homeless.

As per the met department, the Hurricane would slow down after the passing of Jamaica and then it would not pose any threat to the region.