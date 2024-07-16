Bog Walk police probing murder of 32-year-old man

Saint Catherine Parish added one more murder case from the town of Bog Walk, where one male victim got shot and killed by armed attackers.

Jamaica: The Saint Catherine Parish of the island nation added one more murder case from the town of Bog Walk, where one male victim got targeted by armed attackers. The victim was found wounded and dead after the attack in the region of West Prospect during the daylight on Sunday, 14 July, around 01:00 pm. The cause of the death is disclosed to be the gunshot wounds that the victim suffered from in the fatal attack of firing.

In the murder case, the identification of the dead man who suffered the life-taking shooting attack in the locality of Bog Walk is confirmed by the police authority. The deceased was a 32-year-old man, whose name in documents was David Archer and was also called Didi Frass commonly by known people. David Archer was a resident of the Bentline district in the parish of Jamaica.

As per the shared points related to the Bog Walk murder case, the victim, David Archer, was out in the community when he was targeted by unknown armed attacks. It is said that the victim was present at the side of the road in the locality where he was ambushed by the attackers who were carrying guns to shoot him.

It is mentioned that the victim got shot multiple times during the attack, explosions of which were heard by the community people living around. Immediately, the people nearby and the residents around got aware and came out to take note of the unexpected incident.

Reportedly, it was the time around 01:00 pm on the day when the criminal act in the community was observed by the locals. The people saw the victim of the fatal attack lying with several wounds while no assailant was spotted as they already fled.

Immediately, the community people contacted the law protection department in the region and reported the fatal act of shooting. The dedicated officers from the Bog Walk police took charge and arrived in the community to take control of the crime scene.

The police officers arrived at the locality in the community, where they blocked the crime scene from access of ordinary people. The victim was noticed lying at the side of the roadway whose upper body was wounded with several wounds from gunshots. The traces of relevant evidence were protected, and inquiries were conducted.

The injured victim of the shooting attack, David Archer, was helped to reach the Linstead Hospital, where the man was examined and eventually declared lifeless. Subsequently, the murder case of Bog Walk was registered by the police officers, and the dead body was also taken under control. Bog Walk Criminal Investigation Branch took control and is probing the case.