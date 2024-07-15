Christiana shooting killed two and injured one at a bar

Jamaica: The town of Christiana in Manchester parish of the island nation witnessed a case of fatal shooting by unknown assailants at a bar in the locality. In the criminal act, three individuals came to the target of the attacker on the night of Saturday, 13 July, around 11:00 pm. Two among three victims of the firing were reported dead after the incident, while the third victim was admitted to the hospital with severe injuries.

The details of the dead victims in the Christiana shooting case were disclosed through the sources, as per which one of the deceased is a woman while the other individual is a senior citizen. The victims are identified as a 35-year-old businesswoman named Tanesha Burton, while the other victim was a 74-year-old senior citizen named Wilford Mollison.

The information about the injured victim is not confirmed for now, however, both the deceased individuals were from Craig Head in the Manchester parish of Jamaica. The three victims were found injured at a bar that was owned by Tanesha Burton, situated along the Big Woods main road. The other two individuals were the visitors to the place where they were captured in the attack.

As per the information collected on the shooting case of Christiana, the attack took place when the victims were at the bar late at night when the unknown assailant targeted the business place. As the armed attackers executed the fatal act, three individuals were left injured, and the suspects left the shooting site.

The explosions were heard around the bar, which was instantly informed to the police authorities by the people. After receiving the information of the fatal firing in the region, the police officers on duty marched along Big Woods main road and arrived at the crime scene. The time was noted as nearly 11:00 pm when the responding team of police entered the bar and saw the victim lying down on the ground, covered with blood all over.

The investigation was launched, and the bar was blocked from access to the common people during the early proceedings. After protecting the place carrying potential clues of crime, the victims were examined, and the reason for the injuries was confirmed to be a shooting after a checkup of the wounds.

The two victims, Tanesha Burton and Wilford Mollison, were declared dead at the shooting site of Christiana, Manchester. Meanwhile, the third victim was found still alive, who was immediately taken to the hospital. At the hospital, the victim was admitted after the checkup and with the assistance of medical staff. The inquiry and investigation in this case are ongoing, and the clues found at the crime scene were seized.