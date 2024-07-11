Three men wounded in shooting of Maloney Gardens

A targeted shooting attack by three armed suspects was reported which was aimed at three male victims in the region of Maloney Gardens.

Trinidad and Tobago: A case of targeted shooting attack by three armed suspects was reported in the region of Maloney Gardens, which was aimed at three male victims. The three men were attacked by the assailants outside Building 9 in the locality on the evening of Tuesday, 09 July, around 04:15 pm. The victims were wounded in the lethal act but were able to escape with their lives.

The targeted victims by the armed assailants in the shooting case of Maloney Gardens, Trinidad, are identified, and their details are shared. One of the wounded victims in the attack was a 22-year-old man, who is called by his nickname Oba, whose official name in the documents is Emmanuel Nelson. Emmanuel Nelson is a resident of Building 9, where the criminal act was executed by the suspects.

The other involved victim who got injured by gunshots in the act was a 28-year-old man, a resident of Plover Avenue, who is commonly known as Chinee, but the documented name is Rishi Chang. The third wounded victim of the fatal attack is from Building 7 in the locality, whose real name is disclosed to be Jahiem Lynch but called by the known people as Plaits.

As per the reports about the lethal shooting of Maloney Gardens, the three men were attacked by the suspects while they were present together at the spot near the northeastern side entrance of Building 9. While the victims were standing along the roadway, a motor vehicle moving along the road suddenly stopped near the three men. The vehicle was a Nissan Tiida car of silver colour which was occupied by the assailants.

The time was nearly 04:15 pm when the three assailants made their way to the motor car, who all were possessing firearms. The three men were the clear target of the suspect against whom the guns were raised, and open firing was launched with a clear motive of taking their lives. As the victims managed to understand the situation, they all tried to flee from the firing to save themselves but failed.

The Maloney Gardens victims were not able to escape from the fatal shooting against them and got hit by multiple bullets. The three male victims got severely injured in the act and fell down on the ground. Meanwhile, the group of assailants re-entered in their motor vehicle and fled from the site along Jacana Boulevard.

The people around raised a complaint to the police department after observing the fatal act in the locality against three individuals. The police officers from the responding department in the region made their way to the mentioned address, where they confirmed the report. The shooting site of Maloney Gardens was blocked, and the investigation was launched.

The investigating police officers found the wounded victim collapsed on the scene and were moved to the Arima district health facility for medical attention. In the facility, they all got helped by the staff and were admitted after the examination for medical treatment. At the crime scene, the police officers collected shells of nineteen 7.62 mm ammo, two 9 mm ammo, and one 9 mm active bullet.