Police probe suicide case of 54-year-old man is Debe

Trinidad and Tobago: A case of suicide was reported to the police department in which a 54-year-old man was discovered hanging at his house in Debe. The act of committing suicide by the man was observed and reported on the evening of Monday, 08 July, around 04:15 pm. The man was found lifeless on the day by his wife, who was out for her work.

The man in his fifties, who committed suicide at his home in Debe, Trinidad, is identified by the sources with his documented name, Russell Ragoonanan. The house of the dead man, where the act was observed, is located in the settlement of Orchid Gardens along Wellington Road. The deceased man was living at his house in the company of his wife.

As per the recorded statement in the Debe suicide case, the wife of the dead man was not at home at the time of the incident. It is said that the woman left the place early on the day, around 06:25 am, for her work, where her husband was left alone in the house. The wife mentioned that the man was sitting in the gallery of the house that morning when she saw him alive last time.

It is mentioned in the reports that the Debe suicide was disclosed when the wife returned home after his day off from work at nearly 04:15 pm. As the woman made her way inside the house, she started looking for her husband, who was eventually found dead. Reportedly, the dead man was seen in the southern part of the house, whose lifeless body was hanging by the rafter in a shed through rope tied to his neck.

Straight after finding her husband dead, the wife contacted the police department and notified them about the suicide committed by the man in Debe. In response to the reports, Sargent Dhunkarie of the Barrackpore Police Station, with a team of on-duty police officers and the designated medical officer, took charge and arrived at the place of the incident.

After arrival at the scene, the responding police officers took note of the situation and sealed the place. The body of the dead man was taken down and examined by the designated medical officer, who made the official pronouncement. The body was removed from the site, and the investigation was initiated. The statement of the wife was recorded as the first witness, which revealed that the man died hours before the discovery as he was not answering the calls by the woman.