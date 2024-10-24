Grenada: Fishermen awarded EC$1000 vouchers to promote fishing

The vouchers granted to the fishers will be redeemable at the Bullet Fishing Tackle within the constituency.

Grenada: The minister of climate, Kerryne Z James, extended special vouchers valued at EC $1000 to 14 fishermen within the St. John constituency. The minister highlighted the role of this project as crucial in diverting the nation’s fishing industry, stating it to be 'more than just a token of appreciation.'

The vouchers granted to the fishers will be redeemable at Bullet Fishing Tackle within the constituency. The announcement of this initiative was made public by the minister during his brief remarks at the St Peter and Paul mass on June 29th.

The Minister also shared a short glimpse of the handover ceremony on his social media and called it a huge investment for the community.

“These vouchers are more than just a token of appreciation. They are an investment in our fishing community, helping our fishers acquire the gear and supplies they need to enhance their work at sea and ensure they have the tools for safer and more productive fishing expeditions,” said the minister.

He further wrote in his post about the efforts these small businesses play in developing the rural economy of the island nation. He addressed other business owners from other communities to join their MPs and build back their communities from the ground. He stated the role of every collaboration be it small or big in diverting the economy to greater heights.

“Every collaboration, no matter how small, strengthens the fabric of our society and empowers us to thrive together,” he said.

Minister Kerryne Z James emphasized that as the MP of St. John, he is committed to the development of his locality and driving the fishing industry of Grenada to much greater heights. He noted this initiative as just the beginning of a bigger movement to drive economic growth.

FISHING IN GRENADA

The fishing industry or the farmers dependent on marine businesses faced a huge setback during and after Hurricane Beryl. The disaster left the farmers, more specifically the fishermen with a huge loss that could not be recovered in a short time.

The fishing sector which was already stumbling between ups and downs in Grenada then saw a major setback as boats and fishing vessels of the fishermen residing at the coasts flew away in the storm surge.

Another prevailing issue faced by the farmers of Grenada is Sargassum, which has been accumulated all around the coasts of the island in bundles. The rapidly spreading sargassum is another major issue for the farmers as it causes difficulty in finding fish.

Recently, the island also held an EU-Caribbean Global Gateway Conference on Sargassum which focused on using the natural weed into something useful. The event focused on the uses of Sargassum also discussed the potential hazards the weed is posing over the country.

