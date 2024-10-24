JetBlue launches exciting offer, announces free tickets to New York

24th of October 2024

Jetblue Airlines has announced an exciting offer for its customers, offering free airline tickets to New York City. The offer will be available for tomorrow 25th October 2024 at 52 Ocean Heights Kingstown, St Vincent and Grenadines. 

The offer will only be valid for the customers who buy Hairoun Beer’s limited-edition Blue Label from the store. The offer will stay valid only for an hour at the outlet from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

 In order to qualify for participation, the customers will need to scan the code on the bottle to book their entry. The winner of the contest will receive round-trip tickets to New York via JetBlue. The flight will take off from St Vincent and Grenadines and the tickets will be provided to just one passenger. 

The airline has announced that the offer will take place till 30th November 2024 at different outlets assigned by the airline. The contest was also held last week and yesterday at Massy Store Stoney Ground, St Vincent and Grenadines. 

Following the success of the contest on 25th October 2024, the airline will announce the dates ahead for the contest. The authorities of the contest have also cautioned the participants to watch for their drinks and not exceed their limits in light of the contest. 

This offer announced by the airlines, which has been set under the theme ‘Pop up, Sip & Win' is an initiative to promote the airlines for the upcoming tourist season. Jet Blue which is one of the most reputable and recognized airlines servicing the Caribbean to New York provides the passengers a comfortable and classy experience.

The holiday season and Christmas are nearing and these exciting offers extended by the airline are part of their promotional activities to provide their customers an exciting experience during the vacations. 


Disclaimer: The update on the JetBlue launches exciting offer, announcing free tickets to New York is purely written by Associates Times. Readers can explore more such topics through the website and get the latest news on the daily happenings in the Caribbean region.

Anglina Byron

