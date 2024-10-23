PM Narendra Modi set to meet CARICOM leaders during summit in November 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the CARICOM countries and interact with the leaders of business and trade sectors.

Caribbean: The much-anticipated CARICOM- India summit is all set to be held in Georgetown in November 2024 which will be joined by Prime Minister of India- Narendra Modi. All the leaders of the governments of the Caribbean Community are scheduled to meet PM Modi and talk about the matters of concern related to both regions.

According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the CARICOM countries and interact with the leaders of business and trade sectors. The PM of India will be visiting the region for two days as his visit coincides with his travel to Brazil. After his CARICOM visit, PM Modi is scheduled to attend the G20 summit, which will be held from November 18 to 19, 2024.

The CARICOM- India summit will feature the discussions on the business, trade, collaboration on economic growth between two regions. India and Caribbean region share friendly diplomatic ties as the former country assisted the latter during the COVID-19 pandemic with the vaccines and enhance their health sector.

Notably, the foreign ministers from India and CARICOM met combinedly met with the Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett for discussing the trade and business collaboration. She added that the meeting shed light on the advancement of the friendly relationship between CARICOM and India as they shared their ties with each other since last 25 years.

According to the reports, two-day second regional symposium is all set to be hosted by Guyana at their capital city- Georgetown. The symposium will tackle and discuss the crime and violence situation in the Caribbean region and then move to the India-CARICOM summit.

Earlier in August 2024, the foreign minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Denzil Douglas, visited India and met with several diplomatic leaders. He met with the Foreign Minister of India- Dr S Jaishankar and discussed the matters of concern related to the business and trade sector.

