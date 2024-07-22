Suspect shot by victim during shooting attempt in Arima

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department detained a suspect in the shooting attack of one male victim at his home in a neighbourhood of Arima district. The held suspect was one among two armed assailants who ambushed the victim and attempted an attack on him on the morning of Sunday, 21 July, around 07:45 am. The targeted attack by the assailants failed as the victim retaliated against them and wounded one.

The police reported the two armed assailants in the shooting case of Arima, where it was mentioned that the suspect who was detained was a 26-year-old man. The detained man is recognized by his name, Sebastien Bailey. Sebastien Bailey lives along La Retreat Road, Heights of Guanapo, in Trinidad. The other suspect is mentioned as a man of African descent, who was 5”6 tall with a stocky build body and dark skin complexion.

The victim of the attempted shooting in Arima is disclosed as a 26-year-old man who also lived along La Retreat Road, Heights of Guanapo. The victim is known by his name, Mark Jordon, who is a member of TTR Lance Corporal Regimental #12348. Mark Jordon is currently attached to Camp Cumuto, where he serves his duties.

As per the reports on the Arima shooting case, the victim man was at his home and was present in the garden when the two suspects approached him. While the man was available at his own property, he observed two men trespassing, and both were armed with lethal weapons. It is said that one man was handling a pistol while the other man had a rifle in his hands.

It is mentioned that the suspect with a pistol, Sebastien Bailey, raised his gun in the direction of the victim from a distance, which made the victim fearful for his life. After observing the situation and knowing that a fatal attack was targeted at him, the victim decided to repatriate against the armed assailants. The victim was carrying his licensed firearm, which he pulled out and got armed.

Subsequently, the explosion sound of the shooting spread around, and the victim managed to take one suspect among two on his aim in order to save his life. The wounded suspect, Sebastien Bailey, got hit on his left leg, after which he fell on the ground while the other armed assailant fled from the site, leaving his partner in crime alone.

Immediately, the victim contacted the police department and made them aware of the shooting attack at him at his Arima house. The police department instantly took action and arrived at the house of Mark Jordon. The wounded suspect was found lying at the shooting scene and bleeding from his wound of gunshot.

The responding team of police officers, including WPC Seepersad and PC Quashie seized the scene. The case of the targeted shooting was taken over jointly by the officers of Arima CID, NDTF North, ND ERP 31, and Pinto N19. The officers searched the site and collected a 9 mm pistol loaded with fifteen counts of ammunition, an extended magazine of the pistol with twenty-six rounds in it, and a rifle loaded with twenty-six ammunition of 5.56 mm.

The police department also seized some clothing items from the shooting site of Arima, along with two shells of spent bullets. The injured suspect was conveyed to the Arima Health Facility under medical observation. The suspect was attended to in the facility by Doctor Bacchus, who helped to treat the wounds, after which the man was transferred to Mt Hope Hospital.