Police probing murder of teenager in Port of Spain

Trinidad and Tobago: Another case of crime against a teenager is reported on the island in which a 17-year-old male victim lost his life in a targeted firing in the locality of Port of Spain. The incident of the fatal attack on the young victim was recorded along George Street Plannings on the morning of Friday, 19 July, around 06:00 am.

The teenager who became the victim of the fatal act of shooting and lost his life in Port of Spain was not a local resident of the capital. The young victim is mentioned in the reports in his late phase of teenage and is identified by his documented name, Jerome Joseph. Jerome Joseph was also known among the people as G I.

It is disclosed in the reports that the victim, Jerome Joseph, was a resident of Diego Martin, Trinidad, who lived with his family at his house located in Patna Village. The deceased victim was in the capital of the twin island nation at the home of his relatives situated along George Street Plannings in the town, where the life-taking incident took place on the day.

As per the available details on the fatal shooting on a teenager in Port of Spain, the victim was shot and killed on the day when he was present in the locality. While the young victim was alone, he was ambushed and attacked, which led to his death. The unexpected act of shooting was heard by the neighbouring people, who got alert and found the teenage man wounded at the scene.

The incident was not witnessed by anyone, hence, no details are collected on how the incident took place. The killer of the victim teenager in Port of Spain is not yet suspected in the early stage of the investigation. It is also not confirmed for now that the crime of shooting was executed by only one individual or multiple miscreants.

At nearly 06:00 am, the incident was observed, and the crime was reported to the police department. The complaint of the shooting of a teenager in Port of Spain was noted by the police authority, after which the charge was taken. The case was taken over by the police officers of the Port of Spain Division and the Homicide Bureau who are probing the murder of a teenager.

The murder of a teenager in Port of Spain is the second case of a kind recorded in the nation in the last few days. The last case was reported on Friday, 12 July, in which a 19-year-old male victim named Jaheim Shallow of Rigsby Street was gunned down by the miscreants in Belmont. A 29-year-old victim named Hasani Bonas was also killed with teenager on the day along Agostini Street.