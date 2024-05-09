Saint Andrew taxi driver died in a fatal shooting by unknown

Jamaica: A taxi operator was found dead in the neighbourhood after facing a life-taking shooting attack in the community of Rocky Valley in Saint Andrew. The dead victim was well known among the people of the community in the Stony Hill locality who was murdered by an unknown assailant on the morning of Wednesday, 08 May, around 05:20 am.

The victim taxi driver involved in the shooting case of Saint Andrew, a parish of Jamaica in the southeastern part of the island nation, is not identified by his documented name till now. However, the name by which people commonly called him is disclosed to be Banky. The dead man was also known by another given name Crocs.

As per the reports, the criminal act of the murder by shooting in the community of Saint Andrew took place when the victim taxi driver was preparing to start his work. It is said that the unknown assistant went to the place while the driver was busy with his work. The assailant got armed with a gun which he was carrying and shot the victim, which took his life on the spot.

At nearly 05:20 am, the crime of shooting was observed by the local people of the community who heard the loud explosive sounds in the area. The sudden sound echoed by the shooting awakened the people in the community who then came out to take note of the situation. After looking for the reason behind the loud explosions, the residents found the taxi driver lying on the ground while covered in the blood of his own gunshot wounds.

The taxi driver was recognised by the local people of the community who then passed the information of crime to the law enforcement unit. The local police department took initial steps in response to the report of the shooting of a taxi driver in Saint Andrew. The crime site was seized and the investigation was launched after the dead body of the victim was transferred for further proceedings.

Reportedly, the victim was shot in the head which is assumed to be the reason behind the death of the taxi driver. The investigating police officers are trying to find the motive of the murder and are tracing the clues to find and arrest the culprit. This is the third murder recorded in the last five days in the section of the Saint Andrew North police division.

Before this murder case by shooting in Saint Andrew, the last murder was reported on the morning of Saturday, 04 May. In that case, an individual was killed by shooting in the locality of Temple Hall. On the night of the same day, one more individual was shot dead in the region, this time in Golden Spring square. The cases of constant murder are now supervised by the officers of the Constant Spring Criminal Investigation Branch, who are probing the cases.