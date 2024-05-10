Linstead police investigates case of shooting on 63-year-old man

Jamaica: The law enforcement department launched a manhunt operation to catch the shooting attack culprit on a 63-year-old senior citizen in Linstead. The victim lost his life in the fatal attack near the town centre on the noon of Thursday, 09 May, around 11:50 am.

The deceased senior citizen who became the victim of life life-taking shooting attack by the suspect is identified as belonging to Victoria district in Linstead. Linstead is a town in Jamaica located in the Saint Catherine Parish. The dead man was known to the people around him by his given name Arab. The documented name of the old victim was Uriah Bailey.

As per the report, the victim of the shooting attack who used to sell soup for his daily earning was present in the vicinity of Marcus Slaughter House along Forte Street in Linstead. The man was involved in his work and was preparing soup for sale at the location near the bus park when the suspect suddenly arrived at the place.

At nearly 11:50 am, the suspect approached the victim old man in an aggressive manner. It is said that the suspect was handling a firearm that he used to commit a fatal crime against the old man. The suspect pointed the gun at the victim and opened a gun firing against him with the intention of killing him on the spot.

Reportedly, the victim senior citizen suffered multiple hits of gunshots on his upper body and also on his head which led to his death. Subsequently, the culprit of the Linstead shooting attack made his way to escape the crime scene on foot immediately after the victim fell down with injuries.

Straight after, the lethal criminal act was reported to the laws protection unit in response to which a team of investigating officers made their way to the mentioned address of the crime. At the crime scene after arrival, the police officers spotted the injured old man lying on the ground while bleeding from his wounds of gunshot.

The injured old man was instantly taken to the Linstead Hospital in critical condition to provide him medical facilities and treatment to save his life. However, in the hospital, the victim was assisted by the staff on duty who examined the injured man. Afterwards, the man was declared dead as he was not able to overcome the damage caused by the gunshots to his vital organs.

The police department seized the site of the criminal act where a man was shot by the suspect to collect evidence that was relevant to the case. The law enforcement unit also launched a manhunt operation to find and arrest the culprit of the fatal crime.