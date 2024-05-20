Police investigate murder of a farmer in Maggoty

Police launched an investigation of murder after discovery of a male dead body in Maggoty with several wounds of chopping on 18 May.

Jamaica: The police department of Jamaica launched an investigation of murder after the discovery of a male dead body in the locality of Maggoty. The 46-year-old man was found lifeless with several wounds from chopping on the evening of Saturday, 18 May, around 07:00 pm after which the police were contacted.

The dead body situated with the murder case was identified by the law enforcement agencies where he was disclosed as a local resident of Maggoty. Maggoty is a town in the Saint Elizabeth parish of Jamaica which is located on the southwestern side of the island.

The deceased man was a farmer by profession who lived in a neighbourhood of Vauxhall district. The name of the dead farmer is Mark Robinson as per official documents. It is said that the dead body of the victim was spotted by the local people living in the locality who informed the police department after they explored the dead man.

At nearly 07:00 pm on the day, the body was discovered after which the responsible section police department was alerted about the situation. Subsequently, a team of on-duty officers from Maggoty police collected the information and arrived at the place of the discovery along the roadway.

Straight after visiting the mentioned address, the responding police officers confirmed the report of murder in Maggoty while seizing the locality. The initial investigation was started and inquiries were conducted from the residents nearby to collect relevant information. The clues were also picked up by officers from the scene which could lead the direction of Investigations.

The body of the dead man was also examined by the police officers on duty. It is said that the dead body was covered with multiple wounds of chopping with a sharp object over the body. The wounds were also on the head of the farmer which is assumed to be the reason behind his death.

However, the dead body of the victim farmer was ordered to be removed from the place of discovery and was taken for the proceedings of post-mortem. The report will define the real reason behind the death of the man and lead the investigation further. The police department is tracing the clues to know the reason behind the murder of the Maggoty farmer and to arrest the culprits.