St Kitts and Nevis to develop Climate Smart Hospital: PM Terrance Drew

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew on Monday, led a consultative meeting for the development of a new climate-smart hospital in St. Kitts and Nevis. This new initiative has been taken to provide top-tier medical care that is accessible to everyone throughout during disaster season.

The Prime Minister announced the news on his social media post as he shared a glimpse of the very first Consultative activity over the project. The meeting was held at the JNF General Hospital and included members of the staff and the leaders.

PM Drew led the discussions as he emphasized the need for a capable faculty which can be managed efficiently during hurricanes, and other natural disasters. “I reinforced the need for a facility that could withstand powerful hurricanes, that would be technologically smart, that would be accredited and would deliver to our people and others a high level of care.” The PM wrote in his post.

The new project aims to build a climate smart hospital by implementing sustainable and modern practices. The advance technology will further ensure resilience towards the rise in natural disasters. This new initiative effectively aligns with the efforts by the Caribbean countries to be climate resilient ensuring that the medical care remains at topmost priority and stays accessible to everyone before and after the climatic interferences.

In addition to this, several advancements have been made and continue to be made at the current JNF General Hospital. PM Drew assured the advancements made are to enhance the existing infrastructure and to make sure that the hospital continues to serve the patients with the best possible treatment.

“We have invested significantly in the present hospital and will continue to do so,” The prime minister noted.

Additionally, this consultative activity provided the healthcare professionals a platform to discuss their insights to the project and the problems faced by them during disasters. These insights will benefit the overall project to be more efficient and patient centred.

However, as the project has been planned and further progress starts, several more consultation meets and activities are expected to take place. The construction of this hospital marks as a significant milestone towards the country’s healthcare system providing the residents with better healthcare facilities.