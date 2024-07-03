St Kitts and Nevis donates 200 tarpaulins, bottled water, other relief supplies to affected nations  

St Kitts and Nevis has helped the Hurricane-affected nations with the shipment of disaster relief supplies to St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis has helped the Hurricane-affected nations with the shipment of disaster relief supplies to St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. The donation was made under the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), aiming to assist these sland nations.

The first contribution of disaster relief supplies to the hurricane-impacted sister islands left St Kitts and Nevis this afternoon via the Captain Hugh Mulzac Coast Guard vessel of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The initial contribution comprises 200 tarpaulins and a number of cases of bottled water.

In addition to the aid supplies, a contingent of five security officers is being deployed to assist in the response and recovery efforts in the neighbouring islands.

Besides this, Prime Minister also held a meeting with a medical doctor colleague of mine from Carriacou, Grenada who has informed me that the hospital in Carriacou, Grenada is severely damaged.

This scenario reinforces the need for a climate-smart hospital, meaning a hospital that can withstand these types of hurricanes. We have been working on it feverishly. He extended gratitude to Ambassador Leon Natta-Nelson for his dedicated effort to making this a reality.

He chose the Ambassador for his hard-working spirit and no-nonsense attitude when it comes to delivering for the people. This project is of critical importance to the people. He added, ”I also want to thank Taiwan, our highly valued partner in national development, for the significant input.”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also expressed solidarity with the people of Grenada following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

He added that St Kitts and Nevis continues to stand with the regional brothers and sisters and they are fully commited to assisting with recovery efforts. This is a time for them to band closer together as a Caribbean Community and show Caribbean unity.

“Our sister islands can be assured of the support and solidarity of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis. CARICOM Heads of Government will convene an emergency meeting tomorrow at 10AM to discuss Hurricane Beryl,”said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Dr Drew also convened an emergency meeting at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to discuss a national collective response to Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) member states that are being affected by Hurricane Beryl.