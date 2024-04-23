Spain bound flight makes unscheduled landing at Guyana due to passenger’s medical emergency

The flight of AirEuropa heading to Spain from Peru has made an unscheduled landing at Cheddi Jagan International Airport of Guyana due to a medical emergency onboard on Monday.

Guyana: The flight of AirEuropa heading to Spain from Peru has made an unscheduled landing at Cheddi Jagan International Airport of Guyana due to a medical emergency onboard on Monday. The airport authorities swiftly responded to the situation after receiving a distress call from the flight about the urgent landing following a passenger fell seriously ill.

The call alerted the authorities at the airport, who prepared an ambulance and medical team to make it ready to assist upon the aircraft’s arrival. The patient was successfully received and attended by the medical team upon landing at the terminal of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The medical team further assessed the patient who was transported to Diamond Hospital for significant medical care. However, the management of the hospital discovered other problems in the patient and decided to transfer him to Georgetown Public Hospital for continued treatment.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport also lauded its team for their swift response in the situation of the emergency and extended gratitude to all stakeholders involved for the action. The authorities stated that the healthcare staff also took an immediate decision for the welfare of the patient and wished her a speedy recovery.

As per the authorities of the aircraft, they have declared a medical emergency on board due to the serious illness of the passenger. The passenger was further identified as a woman who is also a doctor and had traveled to Peru on a volunteer mission.

She was accompanied by a colleague doctor during her transportation from one hospital to another in Guyana on Monday. The plane of Air Europa, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner departed Lima and diverted to Guyana with the landing at 3:45 pm local time.

With the disembarkment of the sick doctor and colleague, the aircraft departed Guyana with the remaining 332 passengers at 5:26 pm local time for Spain.

Netizens reacted to the situation, and some of them lauded the airport’s immediate action for the emergency situation, and many took the opportunity to criticize the hospitals of Guyana. One added, ”Great job guys wish the passenger a speedy recovery thanks to all who lend a helping hand.”

Another said,” Whatever they choose to do depends on that individual. I have seen and worked with Nurses from varying countries. Guyanese Nurses are the best. That emergency landing for health care help was made in the best country -Guyana. I am sure health care and hospitality were excellent.”

Some also criticized the hospital and said,” The treatment at Georgetown Public Hospitals is the worst in the country for decades there is no accountability. Patients are dying there and both Govt have been turning a blind eye to the problems.”

Another mentioned,” Wow, the passenger recovered after going to G/ town hospital? I would have requested to go to a private hospital.”