Sky High Aviation launches three weekly flights to connect Guyana and Dominican Republic

Sky High Aviation is all set to launch three weekly flights between Guyana and Dominican Republic starting February 18, 2024.

Guyana: Sky High Aviation is all set to launch three weekly flights between Guyana and the Dominican Republic starting February 18, 2024. The Cheddi Jagan International Airport announced and said that the service will provide convenient and affordable travel options for business and leisure passengers.

The flights will operate back and forth between Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) and Georgetown’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). The passengers will be able to sit on the comfortable Embraer 190 with 97 seats (9 Business Class, 88 Economy Class) with new routes.

According to the Guyana airport authorities, the service is aimed at enhancing tourism, connections, trade, and investment between the two nations. It will also help in the effective exchange of culture and economic growth.

Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works with responsibility for aviation, said that the government was thrilled to welcome the airline to Guyana’s changing aviation landscape.

He added, “this new route aligns with our vision of fostering regional integration and creating a robust air transportation network. We are confident it will significantly contribute to increased tourism, trade, and investment, further propelling Guyana’s development.”

Sanjeev Datadin, chairman of the CJIA Board of Directors, echoed similar sentiments, noting that the addition of Sky High Aviation Services to CJIA’s portfolio of airlines marked the standard of Guyana’s aviation industry.

The airline expressed its full confidence in the industry and stated that the new route would provide passengers with more travel options, create employment opportunities, and stimulate economic activity within the region.

A Dominican Republic-based airline, Sky High Aviation is known for its service for passengers and cargo operators from across the Caribbean, Venezuela, and the United States. The airline provides service on the routes such as Miami, Caracas, Maracaibo, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Antigua, St Maarten, St Kitts, Anguilla, St Thomas, St Croix, Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guyana, Santiago and Havana Cuba, among other destinations.

Emphasizing safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service, CJIA said that Sky High is committed to connecting people and cultures while contributing to the economic development of the regions it serves.