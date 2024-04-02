United Airlines’ Boeing 737- MAX touches down at Guyana for inaugural flight

United Airlines inaugurated its non-stop flights from Houston to Georgetown, Guyana on Monday and landed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Guyana: United Airlines inaugurated its non-stop flights from Houston to Georgetown, Guyana on Monday and landed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport. The aircraft Boeing 737- MAX 8 provided the first service to the island nation and carried over 100 passengers.

The inaugural flight was welcomed by the tourism authority of Guyana with cultural performances and music treats. The flight was landed to offer direct service which will operate four times weekly from Texas, aiming to enhance the connection within the Caribbean region.

The airline’s 737 MAX 8 has a capacity of 166 passengers and consists of 16 United First Seats and 54 economy-plus seats. Besides this, the aircraft also featured 96 United Economy seats and United’s NEXT interior with larger overhead bins.

In addition to that, the aircraft will also offer setback entertainment in every seat and the industry’s fastest available Wi-Fi. With the new service, the flight will provide easy and direct access to both destinations and seamless travel options to the customers.

Notably, the service will mark the first non-stop flight connection from Houston to Guyana. In addition to that, the airline has also planned to invest over $2.5 billion in Terminal B at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, aiming to provide more gates, amenities, and jobs.

The new service will operate with different timings and dates including:

United Airlines will provide service from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Houston to Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO), Guyana on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

On the other hand, the returning flight from GEO to IAH will fly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The returning flight will not operate on Monday, rather the service will be provided on Sunday.

As per the tourism authority, the service marked the presence of Guyana in the international airport and further enhanced relations between the two countries. It would new exciting opportunities for both business and leisure travellers, aiming to create a platform for the destination in the market of the UK.

United Airlines is one of the leading and largest flight service providers across the globe with a diversified international route network among US airlines. It offers non-stop service to 134 international destinations across 67 countries.

It also provides service to more destinations across the Atlantic and Pacific than all US carriers combined. It continuously has been expanding its presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, growing its summer schedule by over 10% across the region.

The service is aimed to enhance the connectivity between the two countries with proper non-stop flights.