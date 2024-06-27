South Africa qualifies for ICC T20 World Cup for first time, pitch at Trinidad criticized

South Africa qualified for the finals of the ongoing ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2024 for the first time ever in cricket history

Trinidad and Tobago: South Africa qualified for the finals of the ongoing ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2024 for the first time ever in cricket history. The team shattered the dreams of Afghanistan for reaching the finals for the first time and defeated them by nine wickets.

The match was held at Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday at 8: 30 pm. With the victory, the team has marked the history and will play the finals of the T20 tournament for the first time.

The match was started with the toss which was won by Afghanistan which opted to field first, however, the decision has not remained in the favour of the team. The team set the target of 57 runs by getting all wickets down on the runs of 56 which was the lowest score of this year’s tournament.

However, South Africa chased the target in eight overs with the loss of one wicket which was taken by Naveen ul- Hq. The wicket of Quinton de Kock has been praised by the fans of Afghanistan as it was taken in the second over.

The happiness of Afghanistan has not lived for a long time due to the low score as South Africa made the runs in just eight overs. In the eighth over, with no ball, the team got a free hit on which the six was hit by South Africa, which made them reach the finals of the T20 World Cup.

The pitch of the Brian Lara Cricket Ground has been criticized by the audience and cricketers which has made the batters tough for securing the runs. As per the authorities, the pitch at this neutral is supportive bowlers and the average first innings score at this pitch is around 129 runs.

Further, South Africa will face the team in the finals which will win in the second semi-final round today at Guyana. The second semi-final will be held between India and England which is considered as the old rival teams and the winner will play the final match on June 29, 2024 at Barbados.