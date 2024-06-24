Windies out of ICC T20 World Cup: South Africa, England reach semi-final from Group 2

West Indies has been knocked out from the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 with their three-wicket defeat against South Africa on Sunday at Sir Viv Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

With this victory, South Africa paved the path to the semi-final round of the tournament along with England in Group 2 of the Super 8. The match between West Indies and South Africa was the last match of Group 2 as the latter team finished the game by standing at the first position in the points table with 6 points.

The match started with the toss which was won by the South Africa team and they opted to bowl first, sending the Windies onto the field to bat first. With a slow start in the powerplay, the Windies gained momentum after six overs with a fifty from Roston Chase, however, he never got any support from the other end.

After 10 overs, the speed of the West Indies slowed down after Roston Chase lost his wicket which was considered the most effective loss for the team. For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi turned out to be the most successful bowler as he took three wickets with 27 runs in four overs.

With their batting, West Indies gave the target of 136 runs by making a total of 135 runs with an eight-wicket loss in the 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa’s batting inning was started by Quinton de Kock who scored 15 overs in the first 2 overs. However, the team suffered two early wickets at the hands of Andre Russell which included the massive catch of Quinton de Kock, sending South Africa into difficulties.

However, the rain stopped the match which reduced the number of overs to 17 overs and the new target of 123 runs which have been chased by South Africa with the loss of seven wickets.

The bowlers of West Indies such as Alzaari Joseph and Roston Chase have tried to defend the score with massive wickets and catches, but the winning six of Marco Jansen in the last over changed the entire landscape and put the victory into the bucket of South Africa.

Now, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 received their two semi-finalists from Group 2 which will play against the two teams of the Group 1 of the Super 8 stage. Today’s match between India and Australia will determine other teams for the semi-final round of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Notably, West Indies started its Super 8 innings with the defeat against England and scored its first victory in the format against the United States.