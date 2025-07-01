Delta Airlines to launch nonstop daily flight between Atlanta and Grenada

The launch of daily nonstop service will offer a new route, aiming to enhance the connections, greater opportunities for the people in Grenada and elevate the customer experience.

Grenada: A nonstop daily flight of Delta Airlines will provide service between Atlanta and Grenada in the upcoming winter season. The service will kickstart on December 20, 2025 as the schedule for the new flights have been launched by the airline.



In order to launch the flights, Grenada also hosted a 3-day activation series in Atlanta earlier in June, highlighting the island’s spirit and cultural offerings. Through the event, the collaboration with Delta Airlines has been announced as the tourism authority will enhance the connections between the two countries.

Schedule of Delta’s flight between Grenada and Atlanta

The first flight will depart from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on December 20, 2025. Delta Airlines will provide daily non-stop service, departing at 9: 40 am from Atlanta and then land at Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport at 3: 15 pm.



However, the time can be changed according to the duration of the flight as the new timing will be launched on March 9, 2026 which will be 2: 15 pm. The return flight will also be provided by Delta Airlines as the flight will depart Grenada at 4: 30 pm and after March 9, it will be 3: 30 pm. The service will arrive back in Atlanta by 8: 50 pm.

In addition to that, the airline also announced an extension of seasonal Saturday-only flights which will run from April 18 through September 5, 2026.

The Grenada Tourism Authority also hosted an event for targeted media, travel advisors and local Grenadian diaspora. Several activities for the celebration of the activation have been held including Mixology Masterclass at Breakfast at Barney’s, where attendees tasted Clarke’s Court Rums and a new Grenadian cocktail syrup.



In addition to that, a Caribbean-style launch at Rock Steady Atlanta with local dignitaries, influencers and travel industry partners has also been held at different resorts. The activation series also featured Grenada’s high-end hotel offerings and destination experiences.